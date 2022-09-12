PnB Rock Shot in Los Angeles, Is in Critical Condition – Report

UPDATE (SEPT. 12):

A rep for Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles has provided a statement to XXL regarding PnB Rock being a victim of a shooting at the restaurant and his death on Sept. 12.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Rakim Hasheem Allen, (also known as PnB Rock), an incredible artist in Los Angeles and everywhere," the statement reads. "His passing represents an enormous loss to each and every one of us.

"Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers go to the Allen family at this difficult time," the statement continues. "The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority. We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible."

ORIGINAL STORY (Sept. 12):

PnB Rock has been shot and is currently in critical condition in Los Angeles.

This afternoon (Sept. 12), TMZ reported that PnB Rock, 30, had been shot at an L.A. Roscoe's Chicken ’N Waffles restaurant while he was with his girlfriend.

The restaurant, specifically located in Inglewood, was reportedly targeted by a robber who ended up allegedly shooting PnB. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times this afternoon, the rhymer was targeted for his jewelry. The robber allegedly removed jewelry from the rapper's body. Further details on PnB's health status are currently unknown.

Local Philadelphia reporter Doc Louallen has also reported that Rock had been shot in Los Angeles. He added that a video of the scene is circulating on social media and encouraged people not to share it.

A photo is also circulating on social media from PnB Rock's reported girlfriend, who allegedly shared on her Instagram story that they were at the restaurant by posting a photo of her food online. The photo is no longer on her Instagram account.

XXL has reached out to PnB Rock's team, the Los Angeles Police Department, as well as Roscoe's for further details.

Several people in the hip-hop community have offered virtual support for PnB including Russ, Coi Leray, Dreezy and others.

PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, is from Philadelphia, which inspired his rap name being taken from the streets Pastorius and Baynton he lived around. He began professionally rapping in 2014, and had his first big moment in 2015 with his song "Fleek." He signed to Atlantic Records in 2015. His 2016 track, "Selfish," peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He has since released two full-length albums, Catch These Vibes in 2017, and TrapStar Turnt PopStar in 2019. He recently released the single "Luv Me Again" as an independent artist no longer signed to Atlantic.

Rock was chosen to be a member of the 2017 XXL Freshman class alongside names such as Playboi Carti and XXXTentacion. He was featured in a cypher with Kap G and Kamaiyah that year. The video currently has over 5 million views on YouTube.