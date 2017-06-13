It’s that time of year again for the reveal of the new XXL Freshman Class. This one is particularly special because it marks our 10th anniversary of the Freshman franchise. We launched the first issue in 2007 and the Freshman franchise has exploded into popularity over the past decade. And it comes together the same way as when it first started. We talk to everyone we possibly can—industry tastemakers, rappers, our friends, fellow hip-hop heads, the guy working at the bagel shop, whoever—to get their input on who they think should be picked for the class. Then we argue it out as a staff and narrow down the list.

This year’s Freshman Class includes the Bay Area’s Kamaiyah, The Bronx’s A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Philadelphia’s PnB Rock, Tokyo representer Madeintyo, Atlanta’s Playboi Carti, Portland’s Aminé, Atlanta’s Kap G, Ventura, Calif.’s Kyle; Houston’s Ugly God and 10th Spot winner XXXTentacion.

Over the next month, XXL will be releasing content from the members of the 10th annual Freshman Class including freestyles, cyphers and solo interviews so that fans can get to know each artist.

The actual Freshman issue of XXL magazine will hit stands on July 4. Before then, fans can see all 10 artists hit the stage to perform for the XXL Freshman show at New York City’s PlayStation Theater on Wed., June 28. The Los Angeles XXL Freshman show will take place on Wed., July 12 at The Novo.

The XXL Summer 2017 issue also includes 34 former Freshmen sharing how the experience helped their careers; a look at all 10 years of Freshman classes by the numbers; the best projects from 104 Freshmen over the years; interviews with Black Thought, Yo Gotti and Sonny Digital, who lead the Freshman cyphers this year; and much more.

Most importantly, congratulations to the 2017 XXL Freshman Class: Kamaiyah, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, PnB Rock, Madeintyo, Playboi Carti, Aminé, Kap G, Kyle, Ugly God and XXXTentacion. Generation next.

