PnB Rock Calls Out Rappers Making Depressed Music, Rod Wave Responds

PnB Rock is sharing his thoughts on the type of music newer rappers have been releasing these days and Rod Wave isn't feeling the comments the Philadelphia artist recently made.

On Monday (Aug. 17), PnB, who claims he started the singing, rapping and trapping wave, hopped on his Instagram Story and expressed that he isn't a fan of some of the music his successors have been dropping lately.

"All these lil niggas albums n tapes be sad asf lil like all these lil mfs depressed smh I can't listen to this shit make me wanna go kill myself listenin to Dese sad ass Lil boys lol," he began in a series of posts on IG.

In follow-up messages, PnB wrote, "And these the niggas y'all look up to smh. Lol like even when I was down to my last...down N Out...I was happier den dat I went out and got it never was sittin round feelin sad and depressed...That's for suckas new generation shit I guess."

The TrapStar Turnt PopStar rhymer didn't name anyone specifically, but his message apparently struck a chord with 2020 XXL Freshman Rod Wave. Rod, who has a plethora of songs where he addresses his pain and the trials and tribulations he's been through in his life, responded on his IG story, but he chose to name PnB Rock directly. "@pnbrock put a address on that shit," he said.

Then, Rod expounded on his thoughts in a few clips that were also shared via his IG Story. "Man, don't be letting all the shenanigans on the internet get this shit twisted," the St. Petersburg, Fla. native says. "See, I don't say nothing back to the other people. You know, those are regular people. They be acting like fans and shit, tryna be funny. I don't really say shit, but you rap niggas? I ain't letting you fuck niggas pass or get away with none of that shit. I'm on yo ass."

"A lot of niggas ain't connected to reality no more," the Pray 4 Love artist adds. "That's why they can't make reality music. So, that's why they be making all that dancing, gay-ass, hop around, pop booty-shaking music...Keep me out that shit, man."

PnB Rock hasn't responded to Rod Wave just yet.