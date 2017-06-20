Philadelphia has a rich history in hip-hop with big names like Schoolly D, Beanie Sigel, Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert keeping the City of Brotherly Love at the forefront. The newest artist to come out of the city and make a name for himself is PnB Rock, a member of the 2017 XXL Freshman class.

The 25-year-old crooner discovered his musical talents while he was in jail at the age of 19. After the two-year stint behind bars, PnB was released in 2013, and started to get a buzz in Philly after he dropped his debut tape, RnB (Real Nigga Bangaz), boasting hit singles such as "Fleek," which has over 12 million plays on SoundCloud, and "My City Needs Something," which racked up over 3 million views on YouTube.

Over the next couple years, PnB has been one of the most successful new artists in hip-hop, releasing lauded projects RnB 2, RnB 3 and Money, Hoes & Flows with Fetty Wap. A look at PnB's SoundCloud page showcases songs with millions of plays such as "Bet on It" featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, "Jealous" featuring Fetty Wap and "No Time."

PnB Rock would go on to sign to Atlantic Records and struck gold with "Selfish," which peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified gold by RIAA. After dropping his major label debut project, GTTM: Goin Thru the Motions, PnB's popularity has skyrocketed.

"It's kind of hard to pinpoint what you're going to get from [me]," PnB Rock explains during his sit-down interview to discuss his XXL Freshman class spot. "I can give you a 'Selfish' and I can still come give you like, a 'Jealous.' I'm coming from the streets but I can still give you personal situations and relationships that I've been in with females. You just never know, I'm just coming different."

Get to know more about PnB Rock’s movement in his interview above and watch him flex all over his freestyle below.

And if you missed any of the freestyles and interviews featuring this year’s Freshman class, check out their individual pages here: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Playboi Carti.

See Behind-the-Scenes Photos of PnB Rock at 2017 XXL Freshman Shoot