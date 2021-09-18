Jeweler Admits to Selling Lil Baby Fake Jewelry by Mistake

Lil Baby's jeweler is fessing up to selling the rapper bad bling.

On Saturday (Sept. 18), Rafaello and Co. released a statement to XXL, giving their side of the story. "We do stand on our name just like he does that’s why today he got those four rings for free and his money back because we didn’t do our homework on the watch and we take Full responsibility for that. But it didn’t happen intentionally and he knows that for a fact," the statement starts.

According to the explanation, the faux limited-edition Patek Philippe the Atlanta rapper purchased from the company was bought from a third party and not thoroughly vetted. "Everyone that knows me knows that I don’t play games when it comes to my brand and especially my clients brands," the statement continues. "I personally want to apologies to @lilbaby for not doing my due-diligence when selling him the Patek watch. I should have inspected the watch after purchasing it from the dealer. I take full responsibility for not doing my job properly. I personally would NEVER knowingly sell him or anyone else anything that is not 100% authentic. I have known @libaby for a while and there is nothing fake about him - especially his jewelry and watches. I want to personally apologies to Lil Baby for what has transpired. Rafaello & Co. took immediate action to rectify this. We worked directly with Lil Baby to refunded him in full and have gifted him rings as a token of our sincere apologies."

The statement closes, "We pride ourselves in being an honest business and will take great care to make sure nothing like this ever happens again. To all of our customers thank you for your business over the years and we look forward to continuing to provide the best jewelry and watches in the industry."

On Friday night (Sept. 17), Baby called the company out on Instagram for selling him the fake watch, which he learned was fake after sharing an image of the timepiece on Instagram and being called out for its lack of authenticity.

"Now @rafaelloandco y’all Kno better then to sell ME of all people a FAKE Or anything that could be called a FAKE!" Baby captioned a video of four iced-out finger rings and a diamond-flooded watch. "I stand on my name the same way y’all should! Ain’t no such thing as a mistake when that money involved ‍!! Don’t Fuccin Play Wit me Cause when I’m on that I’m on that #ansameforyoupussyassniggas #dontplaywitbaby."

Luckily, the rapper didn't have to take it there.