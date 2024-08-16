Post Malone, YG, NoCap and More – New Projects This Week

Post Malone, YG, NoCap and More &#8211; New Projects This Week

August has been loaded with releases from heavy hitters and the trend continues. This week, a genre-bending artist releases his first-ever country project, a Compton rapper releases the third installment of an album series, a rhymer formerly signed to NBA's YoungBoy record label debuts a new LP that's been teased since 2022 and more.

Post Malone Drops His Country Album F-1 Trillion

Post Malone debuts his first-ever country album, F-1 Trillion, despite immersing himself in the genre through several collaborations. Featuring esteemed country musicians like Dolly Parton, Luke Combs and Blake Sheldon, to name a few, Posty's seventh studio LP comprises 18 records. F-1 Trillion also contains the Morgan Wallen-assisted record "I Need Help," which took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six weeks following its release. The album follows Post Malone's interview with CBS on Aug. 11. During the discussion, the artist touched on the backlash he received after starting his career in the hip-hop industry.

YG Debuts Just Re'd Up 3 Album

YG debuts the third installment of his Just Re'd Up album series. The Compton rapper dropped Just Re'd Up in 2011 and followed up with Just Re'd Up 2 in 2013. Just Re'd Up 3 contains guest appearances by Saweetie, Ty Dolla $ign, G-Herbo, Tee Grizzley, Lil Yachty and much more. Although Just Re'd Up 3 was scheduled to release in 2017, the 4Hunnid honcho revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was arriving by July of 2024. "JUST RE’D UP 3 JULY 2024! Yall see where im going wit the album cover tho," he tweeted. The reason for the LP's delay remains unknown.

NoCap Releases Before I Disappear Album

NoCap has released his album Before I Disappear after teasing it for nearly two years. Comprising his hit singles "Baby Drake" and "Yacht Party," NoCap's 23-track offering is said to make "all yo pain go away," as per his Instagram post of the album cover. Before I Disappear features Rylo Rodriguez, Quavo, Sleepy Hallow, SoFaygo and more. NoCap's new album follows his 2022 LP The Main Bird.

Listen to all the new projects this week from Gucci Mane, Quando Rondo, Diamond D and more below.

  • F-1 Trilliion

    Post Malone
    Mercury Records/Republic Records
  • Just Re’d Up 3

    YG
    4Hunnid Music
  • Before I Disappear Again

    NoCap
    Atlantic Records
  • Greatest of All Trappers - Gangsta Grillz Edition

    Gucci Mane and DJ Drama
    1017 Global Music, Inc.
  • Ground Level

    Jae Skeese
    Drumwork Music
  • Here for a Reason: In the Darkest Times - EP

    Quando Rondo
    Never Broke Again/Atlantic Records
  • Space Time

    B.o.B
    CWE Distro
  • They Could Never Make Me Hate You

    Pouya
    Pouya/Empire
  • Mother and Gun

    38 Spesh
    TCF Music Group
  • The Diam Piece 3: Initium

    Diamond D
    Full Plate
  • The Olympics: Tape First Session - EP

    Hus KingPin
    WAVO3000
  • Dear Fans

    YK Osiris
    Drummer Records
  • Creative Player, Vol. 1

    Cash Kidd
    5674/Empire
  • Trash Talk

    Joey Trap
    Young Rich Squad, LLC
  • All Things Aside

    SonReal

  • Trouble (20th Anniversary Edition)

    Akon
    Republic Records
