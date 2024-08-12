Post Malone Admits He Drank Alcohol to Deal With Being Called a Culture Vulture

Post Malone admits in a new interview that he drank a lot to deal with being labeled a culture vulture early in his career.

Post Malone Drake to Cope With Criticism

On Sunday (Aug. 11), Posty sat down with CBS Sunday Morning for an interview about his upcoming country album F-1 Trillion. During the sitdown, which can be seen below, the Dallas native talked about dealing with the backlash of being called a culture vulture when he started his career as a hip-hop artist.

"It sucked. I was a kid," Post said, admitting that he took to drinking as a form of self-medication to deal with the stress."It's hard not to [take it personal]."

Post admitted his music is what kept him grounded. "It's not for the people who hate you," he added. "It's for the people who love you and yourself."

Post Malone Goes Country

After going from a hip-hop artist to a certified pop star, Post Malone is now delving into country music. His new album F-1 Trillion, which is scheduled to drop on Aug. 16, will feature guest appearances from country mainstays like Luke Combs, Hank Williams Jr., Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll and more. The lead single, "I Had Some Help" featuring Morgan Wallen, made history by debuting on both Billboard's Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts. The song held the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 for six weeks.

Check out Post Malone talk about drinking to overcome criticism early in his career and more below.

Watch Post Malone on CBS Sunday Morning