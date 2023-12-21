One of the Biggest Artists of the Year Is a Hip-Hop Fan

Morgan Wallen was an unstoppable force in 2023. After dropping his third studio album, One Thing at a Time, on March 3, the country singer exploded out the gates with one of the biggest first-week sales of the year. He moved over 501,000 album-equivalent units, and the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The LP's chart position then remained unshaken for months on end and wasn't toppled by any rap releases until Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape came along in July.

Additionally, all 36 tracks from Morgan Wallen's expansive album entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart, shattering Drake's record for most songs by an artist on the chart at one time, as well as the record for most debuts on the chart, with 27. Needless to say, Morgan Wallen was one of the biggest artists of 2023, but the country star has also heavily dipped his toe into hip-hop's waters these past few years. Wallen had previously linked with Lil Durk for his song "Broadway Girls" in 2022, but did so again with "Stand by Me" off Durk's Almost Healed album in May. He even went fishing with the OTF leader over the summer, and recently was gifted an official OTF chain.

Aside from his blossoming relationship with Durk, Morgan Wallen also recently appeared alongside Drizzy in his latest music video for "You Broke My Heart." Despite the blowback, Wallen received for using a racial slur on camera in February of 2021, there have been other instances of Morgan Wallen shouting out rappers and rappers showing him love.

Check out a few of the times below when country's biggest star paid homage to hip hop.