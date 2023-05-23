Lil Durk’s Almost Healed Tracklist Features Future, Juice Wrld, Morgan Wallen and More

Lil Durk's new album Almost Healed is almost here. The Chicago rapper recently revealed the tracklist for the highly anticipated album.

With only a few days until the release of Lil Durk's new LP, the anticipation is building. On Monday night (May 22), Durkio unveiled the tracklisting on Instagram. The album will contain 21 songs including features from Future, Juice Wrld, country music star Morgan Wallen, 21 Savage, Kodak Black and more.

"May 26th Almost Healed. Call my bluff! Let me know which song I should drop tonight," Lil Durk captioned the tracklist.

Two weeks ago, Lil Durk released the collab with J. Cole, "All My Life." The song debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking Durk's highest charting song as a lead artist. The single out-streamed YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new Richest Opp mixtape on Spotify by itself.

Lil Durk, who covers XXL's 2023 spring issue, was originally slated to drop the album on May 12 but pushed the date back to May 26.

See Lil Durk's Almost Healed Album Tracklist Below

1. "Therapy Session"

2. "Pelle Coat"

3. "All My Life" featuring. J. Cole

4. "Never Again"

5. "Put Em on Ice"

6. "Big Dawg" featuring Chief Wuk

7. "Never Imagined" featuring Future

8. "Sad Songs"

9. "Before Fajr"

10. "War Bout It" featuring 21 Savage

11. "You Got Em"

12. "Grandson" featuring Kodak Black

13. "300 Urus"

14. "Same Side" featuring Rob49

15. "B12"

16. "At This Point We Stuck"

17. "Cross the Globe" featuring Juice Wrld

18. "Dru Hill"

19. "Belt 2 Ass"

20. "Stand by Me" featuring Morgan Wallen

21. "Moment of Truth"