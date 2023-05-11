Lil Durk Offers 6ix9ine $50 Million to Fight in Dubai, Tekashi Responds

Lil Durk wants to put the beats on 6ix9ine for the world to see and he's offering Tekashi $50 million to make it happen.

On Thursday night (May 11), Lil Durk shared a post on Instagram showing a screenshot of a DM conversion he recently had with 6ix9ine. In the message, Durk is offering to square up with the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper-federal informant for a televised fight in Dubai.

"I don't want you hurt or dead, you a kid from the burbs," Lil Durk's first message reads. "I got $50 million my own money without help to fight you on TV in [Dubai]. We can double the money. Three rounds. Go talk to your rich friends. Let's set it up [September]. Stop the violence lol."

Tekashi responded to Lil Durk's proposition.

"It's so funny cause I know you on album press run," 6ix9ine typed. "U need anything to promote this album since NBA YoungBoy not biting the bait. But I want to fight you for no money p***y. For free. Come to Miami. Let's get a hotel room and throw down 1 on 1."

Lil Durk turned down 6ix9ine's terms.

"Bait? Hotel? Aw nah I'm cool enjoy your day," the OTF head honcho replied. "I'm not worried about sales I just wanted to beat your a** [for] some money."

Lil Durk and 6ix9ine have been trading shots since 2020 after Tekashi discredited Lil Durk's musical accolades. Durk later claimed 6ix9ine's people offered him $3 million to continue the beef. 6ix9ine even took things as far as to troll Durk over the death of King Von on multiple occasions.

Lil Durk is dropping his latest album Almost Healed on Friday (May 12). He has a figurative fight on his hands in the sales department as YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently announced he will be releasing his new mixtape Richest Opp on Friday to spite Durk in their ongoing beef.

See Lil Durk Offering 6ix9ine $50 Million to Fight Below