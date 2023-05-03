Lil Durk Previews New J. Cole Collab – Watch

Lil Durk is previewing his upcoming collab with J. Cole.

Lil Durk is in album mode as he preps his newest LP. On Tuesday (May 2), the Chicago rapper teased the upcoming project by sharing a snippet of his J. Cole duet. In the video (below), Durk and Cole are surrounded by dozens of kids while the song plays in the background.

"Lately I just wanna show up and body some s**t, yeah, yeah," J. Cole raps. "Always been a lil' mathematician, lately it's cash I'm gettin'/I'm losin' count of these bags, I been movin' too fast/Hard times don't last, 'member when cops harassed."

Lil Durk and the kids then join in on the melodious chorus of, "All my life.They been tryna keep me down/All this time/They thought I wouldn't make it out."

Durk then teased the cover art for the project in the caption of the post.

"100k replies I’m dropping album cover and date call my bluff s/o @JColeNC…. Goooooooooooooo IM BACK!!!!!!" he wrote.

Lil Durk previously talked about the new collab with Cole, which is titled "All My Life," in his spring 2023 XXL magazine cover story interview.

"Definitely got J. Cole on 'All My Life,'" Durk told XXL. "It’s just a rap that’s just showing you what I been going through. What I been doing lately. Trying to change how I am. Dr. Luke produced it. We were just trying to figure out like what’s the right person to put on it. ’Cause it’s one of those songs where if it’s not the right person to do the second verse... I feel like Cole can bring the energy that I’m looking for to it. So, if it wasn’t J. Cole, it’d be [Kanye], but Ye, he tucked away somewhere."

Lil Durk's new album The Voice 2.0. is slated to drop this spring.

Check Out the Preview of Lil Durk's New J. Cole Collab Off Durk's Upcoming Album Below