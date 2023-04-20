Lil Durk Names His Top Five Favorite Rappers

Top five conversations in hip-hop are always up for debate, but swaying someone's opinion is a hard argument to have when many of the rappers selected have chart-topping success and incomparable bars. Lil Durk reveals his top five favorite rappers right now during a break from taking photos for his XXL magazine Spring 2023 cover story.

In late March, Durk spent a few hours at XIX Studios in Los Angeles for his cover shoot. In between looks, the Chicago rapper revealed the artists he reveres at the moment. "My top five right now is Baby, Future, Drake, King Von and Chief Wuk," Durkio shares. While the late King Von and Chief Wuk haven't reached the accolades that Lil Baby, Future and Drake all have, real fans know that's home team for Smurk.

Why does Lil Durk put them all in his top five? "They got the culture going crazy, just turning up in they own way," he adds. "And everybody I named just like got they own typa style. Everybody don't sound alike."

Watch Durk name his top five favorite rappers plus go behind the scenes of his photo shoot below. And read his XXL magazine cover story interview here in which he reveals all about his new album, changing his inner circle, Jay-Z's memorable words, the real deal about his relationship with India Royale and more.

