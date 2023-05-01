Lil Durk Posts Cryptic Message Claiming He’s Been Blackballed

Lil Durk is arguably one of the most successful rappers in the rap game, but apparently, he feels held back.

Over the weekend, Lil Durk wrote a cryptic message in his Instagram Story that has since expired claiming that he was being blackballed. The Chicago rapper wrote, "I been doing this s**t black balled [face with tears ofjou emoji]."

Durkio didn't elaborate on who is blackballing him or where he is being blackballed from in the entertainment industry. However, hours later, the "Laugh Now, Cry Later" rapper returned to his IG Story to inform his fans that he was only joking.

"Sike[,] you can't black ball a goat," he wrote.

Meanwhile, it looks like Lil Durk is hard at work on his next music project. On Saturday (April 29), the 30-year-old rhymer jumped on his Twitter account and shared an image of his Instagram page and a brief message.

"I’m back sooon as the album drop anyday," he tweeted.

On Sunday (April 30), Durk added: "The munyun [money] here I’m just humble the album ain’t nun to play wit facts[.]"

If Durk does plan to drop a new project this year, it will follow his 7220 album, which debuted at No. 1 in 2022, and was second-highest selling hip-hop album of that year behind Future's I Never Liked You.

Currently, Lil Durk is the cover star of XXL's Spring 2023 issue, which is on newsstand now.

You can also find out who is Lil Durk's current top five rappers here.

Read Lil Durk's Cryptic Messages Below