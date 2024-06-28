SleazyWorld Go Announces His Debut Album, Talks Tour and Advice He Got From Lil Durk

It's been a full year since SleazyWorld Go was inducted into the 2023 XXL Freshman Class, and a lot has happened since for the Michigan native. After closing out last year with his mixtape, Where the Shooters Be 2, Sleazy hit the road and has kept his foot on the gas in 2024. In an exclusive interview with XXL, Sleazy announces his debut album, talks tour life and advice he's received from Lil Durk.

SleazyWorld Go said last year's tour has been the craziest part of his career so far. Seeing people come from all around the world to watch him perform moved him and motivated him.

Now, as Sleazy gets ready to drop off his official debut album, More Than a Shooter, via Republic Records, he's choosing to recognize that blessing. When asked to elaborate on the title, SleazyWorld Go explains the name is a celebration for how he was able to defy stereotypes he faced growing up. Every adult around him seemed to tell him he would amount to nothing.

"I always remember when I was growing up how I just felt the things around me, the people around me, just hearing aunties, mamas, teachers, police or people in the neighborhood just saying this is what you is," Sleazy tells XXL. "This is where you're gonna be at."

The rapper most recently flipped DMX's 1999 classic "What These B***hes Want" for the album's lead single, "WTW," and despite the project's imminent release, Sleazy is already thinking about what's next.

"I'm just really big on art," Sleazy shares. "Anything that gotta do with art. I'm big on it, I feel like I'm good at it. I wanna design my own clothes, too. Anything that's really a form of art I love doing it."

Watch the full conversation with SleazyWorld Go below, in which he talks about his new album, advice from Lil Durk and more.

Watch SleazyWorld Go's Interview With XXL