SleazyWorld Go Found Guilty of Federal Gun Possession

SleazyWorld Go has been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in federal court.

On March 13, the jury returned a mixed verdict in the Kansas City rapper's case. They found Sleazy, born Joseph Isaac, not guilty of possession of a machine gun, but guilty of knowingly possessing a Romarm/Cugir 7.62x39mm pistol, according to court documents obtained by XXL.

The case originated after SleazyWorld Go, who is barred from possessing firearms due to a 2016 robbery conviction in Michigan, was spotted on social media holding guns. An investigation was started in 2022 and police discovered over 30 posts showing Sleazy with guns over a two-year span.

In October of 2022, he was arrested after agents tracked him to a Kansas City, Kan., townhome and witnessed him via binoculars handling a black handgun. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered four firearms in the vehicle Sleazy was standing next to.

Following the verdict, Sleazy's management sent the following statement to local news station KCTV5: “Mr. Isaac respects the jury’s time and the court process. While he was found not guilty on several serious allegations, one count remains, and his legal team will be addressing it through post-trial motions. Outside of this matter, he remains focused on his family, his businesses, and continuing to give back to the community.”

Sleazy is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30. His charge can carry up to 15 years in federal prison.

XXL has reached out to SleazyWorld Go's team and attorney for comment.

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