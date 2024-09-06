LL Cool J, G Herbo, SleazyWorld Go and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

While the first week of September took a devastating turn following the death of Rich Homie Quan, there is some new music to help ease the heartache. The new releases include a rap icon returning after a decade away, a Chicago rap star feeding the streets with his swervy bars, a trap music star dropping off his official debut and more.

LL Cool J Drops First Album in Over a Decade

LL Cool J returns with THE FORCE, which is entirely produced by Q-Tip. The album has been in development since 2020, and serves as LL's first release since 2013's Authentic. The FORCE features appearances from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Nas, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Saweetie and more. LL Cool J officially kicked off the rollout on July 12 with his single "Passion," followed by "Proclivities" featuring Saweetie on Aug. 9 and "Murdergram Deux" featuring Eminem on Aug. 30.

G Herbo Returns With Big Swerv

After a tumultuous year that involved him pleading guilty to wire fraud charges back in January, G Herbo is putting all of that behind him to get back into his music. G Herbo's Big Swerv is the Chicago rapper's first release since 2023's Strictly 4 My Fans 2 mixtape. He aims for this effort to not be as melancholy as his previous releases. Big Swerv features appearances from Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, BabyDrill, Rob49 and Skilla Baby and was led by the single "Shoot" featuring the latter.

SleazyWorld Go Drops More Than a Shooter Album

After letting loose the mixtapes Sleazy, Where the Shooters Be and Where the Shooters Be 2, SleazyWorld Go officially drops his debut album, More Than a Shooter. The lead single "WTW" arrived on March 22, and notably flipped DMX's 1999 classic "What These Bi**hes Want." The LP features Polo G, Skilla Baby and Rob49.

In June, SleazyWorld Go told XXL the album title was meant to celebrate how he was able to amount to more than just a gangbanger, despite everyone around him telling him otherwise.

"I always remember when I was growing up how I just felt the things around me, the people around me, just hearing aunties, mamas, teachers, police or people in the neighborhood just saying this is what you is," Sleazy told XXL. "This is where you're gonna be at."

Check out new releases from Conway The Machine, Jayson Cash, Toro y Moi and more below.