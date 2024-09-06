LL Cool J, G Herbo, SleazyWorld Go and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

LL Cool J, G Herbo, SleazyWorld Go and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Sleazy World/Island Records/Machine Ent./Republic/Def Jam Recordings/Virgin Music Group

While the first week of September took a devastating turn following the death of Rich Homie Quan, there is some new music to help ease the heartache. The new releases include a rap icon returning after a decade away, a Chicago rap star feeding the streets with his swervy bars, a trap music star dropping off his official debut and more.

LL Cool J Drops First Album in Over a Decade

LL Cool J returns with THE FORCE, which is entirely produced by Q-Tip. The album has been in development since 2020, and serves as LL's first release since 2013's Authentic. The FORCE features appearances from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Nas, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Saweetie and more. LL Cool J officially kicked off the rollout on July 12 with his single "Passion," followed by "Proclivities" featuring Saweetie on Aug. 9 and "Murdergram Deux" featuring Eminem on Aug. 30.

Read More: September 2024 New Music Releases

G Herbo Returns With Big Swerv

After a tumultuous year that involved him pleading guilty to wire fraud charges back in January, G Herbo is putting all of that behind him to get back into his music. G Herbo's Big Swerv is the Chicago rapper's first release since 2023's Strictly 4 My Fans 2 mixtape. He aims for this effort to not be as melancholy as his previous releasesBig Swerv features appearances from Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, BabyDrill, Rob49 and Skilla Baby and was led by the single "Shoot" featuring the latter.

SleazyWorld Go Drops More Than a Shooter Album

After letting loose the mixtapes Sleazy, Where the Shooters Be and Where the Shooters Be 2, SleazyWorld Go officially drops his debut album, More Than a Shooter. The lead single "WTW" arrived on March 22, and notably flipped DMX's 1999 classic "What These Bi**hes Want." The LP  features Polo G, Skilla Baby and Rob49.

In June, SleazyWorld Go told XXL the album title was meant to celebrate how he was able to amount to more than just a gangbanger, despite everyone around him telling him otherwise.

"I always remember when I was growing up how I just felt the things around me, the people around me, just hearing aunties, mamas, teachers, police or people in the neighborhood just saying this is what you is," Sleazy told XXL. "This is where you're gonna be at."

Read More: These Are the Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2024 So Far

Check out new releases from Conway The Machine, Jayson Cash, Toro y Moi and more below.

  • The FORCE (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy)

    LL Cool J
    Def Jam Recordings/Virgin Music Group
    loading...

  • Big Swerv

    G Herbo
    Machine Ent./Republic
    loading...

  • More Than a Shooter

    SleazyWorld Go
    Sleazy World/Island Records
    loading...

  • Collection of Sounds: Volume 1

    Ant of Atmosphere
    Rhymesayers Entertainment
    loading...

  • Sex Drive

    Chow Lee
    TC Music LLX
    loading...

  • Blak Amerika Presents: Love Lasts Forever

    Destroy Lonely
    Opium/Interscope
    loading...

  • Chaos Is My Ladder 2

    Conway The Machine, Ransom and V Don
    Momentum Entertainment, LLC/Drumwork Music Group LCC/Serious Soundz
    loading...

  • Bet It Back

    Jayson Cash
    tha eastie boyz
    loading...

  • Hole Erth

    Toro y Moi
    Dead Oceans
    loading...

  • 3 Man Weave

    ShittyBoyz
    The Hip Hop Lab Recordz/ShittyBoyz/Empire
    loading...

  • SXUL SEARCH: 6 - EP

    Scarlxrd

See Hip-Hop Album Cover Art Fans Hated Over the Last Few Years

Filed Under: Ant, Bangers, Chow Lee, Conway The Machine, Destroy Lonely, G Herbo, Jayson Cash, LL Cool J, Ransom, Scarlxrd, shitty Boyz, shittyboyz, SleazyWorld Go, Toro y Moi, V Don
Categories: News

More From XXL