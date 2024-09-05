Rich Homie Quan Dead at 34 – Report

Rich Homie Quan has reportedly passed away at the age of 34.

Rich Homie Quan Passes Away

On Thursday (Sep. 5), news that Rich Homie Quan had died began circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter. His peers like Jacquees and Boosie BadAzz started to share the news online before his death was officially confirmed. Boosie claimed Quan died of an overdose.

"JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST OD :bangbang:JUST TALK TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY #gomissuni**a," Boosie tweeted.

TMZ then reported that Quan passed away at his Atlanta home, according to his family and a representative from the Fulton County morgue. His family is reportedly "shattered and heartbroken." No cause of death is available at this time.

Rich Homie Quan is survived by his three children. He had just dropped his latest single "Ah'chi" with 2 Chainz on July 5.

XXL has reached out to the Fulton County morgue for a statement.

Rich Homie Quan's Legacy in Hip-Hop

Hailing from Atlanta, Rich Homie Quan established a buzz in 2013, with his song "Differences," which served as the lead single of his debut mixtape, Still Goin In. After going on tour with Trinidad James and appearing on Gucci Mane's Trap House III, Rich Homie Quan's single "Type of Way" took off like wildfire in 2013. The New York Times hailed the rapper as one of Atlanta's rising stars alongside Future, Young Thug and others.

"Type of Way" climbed to No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100, and his subsequent release, Still Goin In (Reloaded), established him as an artist to watch. Quan was then named a 2014 XXL Freshman Class. His follow-up hit, "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)," peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100.

During his career, Rich Homie Quan also developed a very close relationship with Young Thug in particular. The duo formed Rich Gang alongside Birdman. Despite a very successful mixtape run, the two rappers had a falling out in 2015. It was unclear exactly what caused the rift between the two rappers, but in 2019, Rich Homie said in a radio interview he was down to work with Thug again and let bygones be bygones.

"It be egos, man," Rich Homie said during a recent interview about the situation. "I ain't gon' lie, the people will create something that it's not, or make it bigger than what it is. By that time, you done made so much, I done made some much, egos up so high, we ain't even on that no more. But, like I told y'all, I'm all ears for the conversation."

See the hip-hop community's reactions to Rich Homie Quan's passing, and revisit a few of his music videos below.

