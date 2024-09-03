YSL Woody tries to ask Young Thug a question about Rich Homie Quan from the witness stand.

YSL Woody Tries to Talk With Young Thug While Testifying

On Tuesday (Sep.3 ), YSL Woody once again took the witness stand in the ongoing YSL RICO Trial. During one point in his testimony, the prosecution wanted to know if Thugga had ever spoken to Woody about Thug's rap feud with Rich Homie Quan. Woody then decided to just to ask Thugga himself since he was right there.

"Did Thug have an issue with Rich Homie Quan bringing members of his gang to his apartment?" the prosecutor asked.

"Thug, did you have an issue with Rich Homie?" Woody said. Thug could be seen bursting out in laughter and burying his head as he chuckled at Woody's attempt to communicate with him.

Woody has been on the stand for weeks now, serving as the prosecution's key witness due to him allegedly knowing about multiple crimes involving Young Thug. In 2021, he was interrogated after getting arrested for a gun and told police about an alleged murder plot involving Thug. He has since admitted to lying to police about such a plot, but the prosecution has kept him on the witness stand regardless.

Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan History

Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan were thick as thieves back in 2014, joining forces to make Rich Gang alongside Birdman. Despite a very successful mixtape run, the two rappers had a falling out in 2015. It was unclear exactly what caused the riff between the two rappers, but in 2019, Rich Homie said in a radio interview he was down to work with Thug again and let bygones be bygones.

"It be egos, man," Rich Homie said about the situation. "I ain't gon' lie, the people will create something that it's not, or make it bigger than what it is. By that time, you done made so much, I done made some much, egos up so high, we ain't even on that no more. But, like I told y'all, I'm all ears for the conversation."

Unfortunately, the rappers have yet to join forces again.

Watch YSL Woody try to ask Young Thug a question while on the witness stand during the YSL RICO trial below.

Watch YSL Woody Try to Ask Young Thug a Question About Rich Homie Quan