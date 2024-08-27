J Prince Calls YSL Woody ‘Fake’ for Comparing Young Thug to Prince During YSL Trial

J Prince calls YSL Woody fake after Woody compares Young Thug to Prince in an old interview with detectives that comes up during the YSL trial.

J Prince Calls YSL Woody "Fake-A*s People"

On Monday (Aug. 26), J Prince hopped on Instagram to share a clip of YSL Woody testifying on the stand during the YSL RICO trial on the same day. The prosecution was peppering Woody with questions about a past interview he did with detectives, in which compared Young Thug to J Prince. Woody, born Kenneth Copeland, has repeatedly claimed throughout the trial he lied to police about Young Thug's criminal activities. Woody is also known as Lil Woody.

"Now Mr. Copeland, in this June 10 interview, you made a reference that Thug was trying to be like the J Prince of Atlanta," the prosecution asked. "Do you recall hearing that?"

"I guess," Woody responded, which prompted the prosecution to ask who J Prince is.

"I don't know," Woody said, adding, "I told you for the 10th time, I’m gonna tell the police anything, and that’s what I did."

Prince got wind of Woody's comments and proceeded to call out Woody for being "fake-a*s people" for speaking on his name. However, J Prince also pointed a finger at the prosecution for criticizing Woody for allegedly being inspired by a Black entrepreneur.

"Nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to fake-a*s people putting my name in their mouth," Prince wrote. "But I still find it very interesting how some prosecutors will go above and beyond the call of duty to try and destroy a man's life for being inspired by a successful Black entrepreneur like myself. Btw, Black-on-Black racism feels the worst."

YSL Woody Repeatedly Claims He Lied to Police

During his tumultuous time on the stand in the YSL RICO trial, YSL Woody has continued to say he lied to police about Young Thug's criminal ties. In early August, Woody explained why he repeatedly lied to police.

"This is what happened. The police kept locking me up for whatever they could," Woody said. "Every time I come out the door, the police was on me, and they keep bringing up Thug’s name. So what I did was to get ’em off me. I said, 'Thug did this. Thug did that. Thug,' because I knew they were... I knew he didn’t do it."

Woody was meant to be the prosecution's key witness. On multiple occasions, Woody told police about alleged crimes involving Young Thug. In 2021, he was interrogated after getting arrested for a gun and told police about an alleged murder plot involving Thug.

Check out J Prince's reaction to YSL Woody below.

See J Prince React to YSL Woody's Testimony