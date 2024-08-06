Young Thug Wears Custom-Made Suit Embroidered With the Definition of His Rap Name During YSL Trial

Young Thug wears a custom-made suit embroidered with the definition of his rap moniker during the YSL trial.

Young Thug Wears Suit With Special Meaning to Court

On Tuesday (Aug. 6), Young Thug once again sat down for another day in court as part of his ongoing YSL trial. This time around, he came suited up, rocking a fitted black and white suit with a special message embroidered in purple along the right side.

Closer inspection shows the embroidery reads, "Truly Humble Under God," which Thug's lawyer Brian Steel claimed early on in the trial was the acronym for Young Thug's rap moniker.

Back in November of 2023, on the second day of the YSL trial, Steele attempted to prove in his opening statement that Young Thug is not the monster the State claims. During his opening remarks, Steel said Thug is a God-fearing man who does all he can to help out the community. Steel also gave positive meanings to names associated with Thug. YSL, he said, stands for Young Successful Life, while Thug means Truly Humble Under God. "Pushin P," the title of Gunna's 2022 track featuring Thug and Future, stands for pushing positivity, Steel also said.

Thug's lawyer then went on to call the rapper's song lyrics circumstantial evidence and described Thug as an actor who only describes illegal activity in his songs, but does not take part in them.

Young Thug's YSL Trial Continues

Young Thug has been in jail since May 9, 2022, after being hit with a 56-count indictment, charging him, Gunna and over two dozen other YSL affiliated with violating the RICO act. The trial, which is already the longest in Georiga history, began on Nov. 27, 2023. In July, Thug faced another hurdle in his ongoing gang and racketeering trial as his newly appointed judge denied the rapper's motion for bond and house arrest.

A report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 30 shows that Judge Paige Reece Whitaker ordered for Young Thug and his five codefendants to remain behind bars as she has not only denied bond but will not be reconsidering granting bond, either. The rapper will not be released from jail on house arrest.

Thug and his legal team asked for house arrest after Judge Ural Glanville was forced to recuse himself following a secret meeting on June 10 between Glanville, the prosecution and a key witness named Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland.

