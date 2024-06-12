YSL Woody Fires His Lawyer While on Stand Testifying During RICO Trial

The bizarre moments in the Young Thug YSL RICO trial seem to have no end. In the latest head-scratching incident, a prosecution witness fired his attorney in the middle of his testimony.

Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland Terminates His Lawyer in Middle of Trial

On Tuesday (June 11), Day 89 of the YSL RICO trial in Atlanta took place in Fulton County Superior Court. The day started with the continuance of testimony from prosecution witness and former YSL associate Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland. He unceremoniously terminated his acting attorney Kayla Bumpus who previously stated she wanted out.

"She fired," Copeland bluntly announced to the Court when asked by Judge Ural Glanville if he would like the attorney to step down.

Judge Glanville provided Copeland with further options. "You can hire another lawyer or the Court can appoint you another lawyer," the judge announced.

"What I need a lawyer for?" Copeland replied. "I'm good."

Judge Glanville then notified Bumpus to file the proper withdrawal paperwork and Copeland would then have 10 days to figure out his next move. Until then, she would have to keep attending the trial.

Lil Woody Initially Arrested for Refusing to Testify

Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland initially agreed to testify for the State after telling the police he had knowledge of an alleged murder plot involving Young Thug during a police interrogation back in 2021. However, when Copeland took the stand on June 7, he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to testify. Subsequently, he was held in contempt of court and arrested. After spending the weekend in jail, Copeland decided to resume his testimony on Monday (June 10).

A meeting that took place on Monday between Copeland, Judge Glanville and prosecutors, which Thug's defense team was not privy to, was at the head of a contentious moment. After Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel protested about the meeting, Judge Glanville demanded he reveal who told him about the confidential meeting. When Steel refused, he was held in contempt of court and sentenced to 20 days in jail.

See the clip of Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland firing his attorney mid-testimony below.

Watch Witness Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland Fire His Attorney in the Middle of Testimony

See the Full Livestream of Day 89 of the Young Thug YSL RICO Trial