Young Thug’s Attempt at Bond and House Arrest Is Denied

Young Thug is facing yet another hurdle in his ongoing gang and racketeering trial as his newly appointed judge has denied the rapper's motion for bond and house arrest today.

Young Thug's Motion for Bond Denied

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday (July 30), Judge Paige Reece Whitaker has ordered for Young Thug and his five codefendants to remain behind bars as she has not only denied bond, but will not be reconsidering granting bond, either. The rapper will not be released from jail on house arrest.

Judge Whitaker told Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, during court proceedings earlier today: “I am not going to reconsider any bond issues that have already been ruled on absent legitimate changed circumstances." To this, Steel explained the conditions his client is experiencing while in jail, but Judge Whitaker didn't change her stance, adding, "Those are not the kinds of changed circumstances that speak to the Ayala factors, so I'm not going to reconsider the bond."

Young Thug's girlfriend, R&B singer Mariah the Scientist, was present during his hearing today. A photo of the moment can be seen below.

XXL has reached out to Thug's attorney for a comment on this matter.

Attorney Brian Steel Seeks Bond and House Arrest for Young Thug

This news comes on the heels of Thugger's attorney seeking bond and house arrest for his client, which was presented with strict conditions such as Thug wearing an ankle monitor and being under "total lockdown" in his home. Steel's request was likened to custody and confinement, and was considered to be lawful confinement with punishments that could be imposed by Fulton County Jail, where Thug is currently housed.

Steel's push for house arrest stems from claims that Young Thug is enduring "torturous conditions" while in jail. Thug, who is said to be in isolation 22 hours a day, is also reportedly "languishing in the county jail," according to his attorney. Steel also says the artist reportedly sleeps in an ant-infested room and has been given uneatable food.

Judge Whitaker was appointed to preside over the YSL trial following the recusal of Judge Ural Glanville last month.

Young Thug has been in jail since May 9, 2022, after being hit with a 56-count indictment, charging him, Gunna and over two dozen other YSL affiliated with violating the RICO act.

Read More: 24 Rappers Who Have Mentioned Young Thug Since His Arrest

Watch the footage from Young Thug's court hearing below, in which his request for bond and house arrest are denied.

See Young Thug's Motion for Bond Denied

See Mariah the Scientist Show Up to Support Young Thug in Court