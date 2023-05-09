YoungBoy Never Broke Again Disses Lil Durk and DJ Akademiks, Ak Responds

It looks like the beef between YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Durk is still alive and well, with YB recently dissing Durkio on social media and DJ Akademiks also finding himself a target of Top's rage.

Late last night (May 8), NBA YoungBoy sent shots and Durk and DJ Akademiks via Twitter.

"@lildurk you a b***h & yo nasty a*s h*e and it’s shown and @Akademiks you a pure Fat h*e who mouth gone be the reason. you from now on ('invalid')," Top typed. "@lildurk lol you ever realized you only get a buzz when one of your friends die. Think about it scary bum b***h you know I ain’t lying ha ha #fact."

YB also addressed Durk's child's mother India Royale.

"@indiaroyaltyy tell that pu**y b***h he bet not drop he ain’t thang 'pretty lady.'" he typed. He concluded with more smoke for Ak.

"@Akademiks you steady talking bout sales b***h I’m paid you can’t manipulate me clown you embarrassing yourself," YB added. "Simple fact: i can’t be f***ed with that’s why I’m dropping 'cause all you n***as h**s and I’m better.'"

DJ Akademiks responded to the disses a short time later.

"Lol I never thought I see the day my homie diss me cuz his sales low," the blogger wrote on Twitter. "This rap game is the devil lol. Youngboy I forgive u man. We can get them sales up otherwise …… lol. But ok. Capitol Records I blame u for this.. y’all pressuring YB to get some sales he doing anything. Get my boy off house arrest tho."

"YB the last rapper I thought would ever do some shit for sales," he continued. "But damn. Go buy his album it drops Friday…. He’s tryna outsell Lil Durk. I still love him tho. Buy his project...LOL... we in a simulation.. my Dawg YB dissed me cuz he think Durk finna outsell him...welp tune in."

The back-and-forth comes on the heels of Ak reporting NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk squashed their beef last week and Lil Durk appeared to confirm the report. However, on Sunday (May 7), NBA YoungBoy announced he will be dropping his Richest Opp mixtape on the same day as Durk's new album Almost Healed, hinting there is still tension.

Watch NBA YoungBoy Dissing Durk and Ak, and Ak's Response Below

NBA YoungBoy baehelptop/Twitter loading...

NBA YoungBoy baehelptop/Twitter loading...

DJ Akamemiks responds to NBA YoungBoy DJAkademiks/Twitter loading...