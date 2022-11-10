Doja Cat Panics After Realizing She Can’t Change Her Twitter Name From ‘Christmas,’ Elon Musk Responds

Doja Cat is in panic mode after finding out she can't change her name on Twitter from "Christmas," which got a response from new Twitter owner Elon Musk.

After recently making her Twitter name "Christmas" and changing her avatar and background image to a photo that reads "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," Doja Cat realized she was unable to fix the apparent joke early this morning (Nov. 10). She expressed her frustration on Twitter.

"Why can’t i change my name on here," she tweeted, following up a minute later with the post, "How do i change it also f*ck you elon."

"I don’t wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake," she added.

Elon Musk caught wind of Doja's posts several minutes later and responded by saying he was trying to rectify the situation.

"@DojaCat Working on it!" he tweeted. "@DojaCat Pretty funny though," he added with two crying laughing emojis.

Since the new rollout of Twitter, following Elon Musk's purchase of the popular social networking app, the company has received tons of complaints about its plans to charge users $8 a month for a verified check, the new wave of impersonators on the app and functionality issues. In the last few days, Elon has addressed the problems.

"Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months," he tweeted on Wednesday (Nov. 9). "We will keep what works & change what doesn’t."

The company has also had a rash of layoffs, with reports saying as many as half of the company's 7,500 workers have been let go.

See Doja Cat and Elon Musk's Twitter Exchange Below