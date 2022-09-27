Doja Cat Accidentally Goes Live With Island Boys Member, He Loses It After She Laughs at Him

Doja Cat accidentally ended up on TikTok Live with one of the members of rap duo Island Boys and the video of the encounter has gone viral.

On Monday (Sept. 26), video surfaced of Doja Cat talking with Island Boys member Flyysoulja on TikTok Live. However, in the clip of the conversation, the Planet Her rapper does not seem to be a willing participant and tries desperately to exit the session.

"How do I get you off Live?" she questioned the tattoo-faced rhymer.

"She wants to get me off the Live? Are you serious?" Flyysoulja questions. "OK, do you actually want to get me off Live?"

"No offense, but I don't want to do this anymore," Doja Cat says, giggling.

"Your attention span is too little, huh?" Flyysoulja responds, not seeming to get the point.

"Yes, so small," Doja Cat replies.

Flyysoulja counters, "OK, my attention span is small too but ..."

"How do I do it? Help," Doja Cat cuts in while laughing.

Apparently over Doja Cat's dismissal, Flyysoulja then loses it. The video ends right after he inexplicably screams at Doja, "Look at me!"

While Doja Cat is getting her kicks online, she is currently working on the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated Planet Her album. Last week, she trolled her fans over what genre the new album would be after announcing in an interview that she would be releasing a German rave album.

"I'm not doing a german rave culture album you guys i was pranking the outlet that interviewed me about it," Doja Cat tweeted. "I'm doing an R&B album ... Straight R&B no rap at all."

She later said it would be experimental jazz and even joked she would be putting out a rock album titled Rock Out Vol. 1.

See the Video of Doja Cat Getting Yelled at by an Island Boys Member Below