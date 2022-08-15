Cardi B Gets First Face Tattoo

Cardi B has added more ink to her collection of tattoos, this time getting her first tattoo on her face.

On Sunday (Aug. 14), tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos shared video of himself applying Cardi B's newest piece. In the short clip, Santos lays down red ink on the side of the rap star's face near her jawline.

"Today's work Cardi B," the video clip is captioned in Spanish.

Cardi later posed for a photo with Santos showing off the finished product, but the new ink is still not fully visible. It appears to be a collection of letters, with the last one seemingly being a "P."

Cardi B and Offset already have tattoos dedicated to each other. Cardi B has Offset's name tattooed on the back of her leg. Offset got Cardi B's name on his neck in 2018.

Cardi's B's inaugural face tattoo comes on the heals of Drake getting his first face tat. Aubrey's latest body art is his mom's initials, which the rap star got tatted right underneath his eye. In other rapper-tattoo related news, Ray J recently made headlines after he got a tattoo of his sister Brandy that had the internet talking. In a recent Inked magazine interview, Lil Pump explained how he got his Powerpuff Girls tattoo following a month-long run of wild threesomes. Earlier this year, Kodak Black's mom got a Sniper Gang tattoo. Last week, Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy got matching tattoos on their forearms that read, "We Here Forever Technically."

See Video of Cardi B Getting Her First Face Tattoo Below