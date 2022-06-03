Joe Budden Calls Out New York Strip Clubs for Not Hiring Black Women, Cardi B Responds

Joe Budden is calling out strip clubs in New York City for their lack of diversity and Cardi B is also chiming in.

On Thursday (June 2), the rapper-turned-podcaster hopped on Instagram and briefly vented about the state of gentleman's clubs in The Big Apple.

"NY strip clubs, not only are you not hiring Black women, but you're purposely hiring the SAME exact girl.." Joe Budden wrote on his Instagram Story along with a photo of 13 similar looking women who appear to be exotic dancers. "Your promoter having a type is gonna lose y'all money this Summer. this is disgusting (not the girls, the optics)," Budden added.

Joe Budden calls out NYC strip clubs joebudden via Instagram loading...

Joe's post gained traction on Twitter, where it was reposted by Twitter user @AidensArchive_, who agreed with Joe's sentiment. "Twitter won't admit it but Joe Budden has a point here," he posted.

Another Twitter user brought up Cardi B as an example. "Why would anyone be shocked when the the Kim K’s and Cardi B’s are being pushed as the standard for desirability amongst men in the media and society," the person posted.

Cardi B got wind of the tweet and put up a counterpoint.

"Funny thing u say that because when I was a dancer certain clubs wouldn't let me work on 'Latin nights' cause apparently I didn't look Spanish enough wit my braids," Bardi replied in a since-deleted post. "I even spoke about strip club & colorism b4."

Cardi B has spoken very openly about her time as an exotic dancer before she gained fame via reality TV and music. In 2018, her former club of employment, Love and Lust in Brooklyn, N.Y., was shut down after reportedly being targeted by the NYPD. In 2019, Offset boasted that Cardi B inspired strippers and bartenders to rap.