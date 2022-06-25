Cardi B’s Security Guard Threatens Fan for Trying to Get Her Number as She Leaves Grocery Store

Don’t try to shoot your shot with Cardi B when her security is nearby. The Bronx, N.Y. native's security guard threatened a fan for trying to get her number while she was grocery shopping.

In a viral clip that surfaced on YouTube on Friday (June 24), Cardi B was grocery shopping at Ralph’s in a bathrobe and blue slippers. Why? We don’t know.

While she was grocery shopping, a fan secretly shot a video of the “Money” rhymer with her bodyguard in the fruit section picking out lemons. When Bardi and her security exited the store, a man tried to flirt with her and get her phone number.

“Hey Cardi, have a good rest of the day,” the guy said, to which Bardi responded, “You too.” The man then boldly asked for her number, to which Bardi replied, “Boy!”

However, her security guard didn’t find the interaction funny.

“See, that will get you knocked [out],” he warned while pointing his finger directly at the fan. “Don’t do that.”

Thankfully, it didn’t escalate any further. Cardi B had to employ security to protect her from overzealous fans. However, having protection has cost her.

In May of 2018, Bardi’s security team was accused of punching and kicking a man who tried to get an autograph from the rapper outside of the Met Gala in New York City. Although her security team wasn’t charged in the incident, the alleged victim did file a civil suit claiming that he suffered injuries to his face, neck, back and body during the altercation.

Be careful when you see Cardi B out and about. Her security doesn't play around.

Watch Cardi B’s security guard threaten a fan after he tried to get her phone number below.