Cardi B doesn't agree with Lizzo apologizing after the "Special" artist was called out for using an ableist slur.

The controversy surrounding Lizzo's use of the word "spazz" on her new "GRRRRLS" track has been the talk of the internet for the last few days. On Wednesday (June 15), Cardi B weighed in on the fuss being made when Twitter users also began calling out Cardi for using the word "retarded" in her lyrics on Kay Flock's "Shake It."

"Ya will do mental gymnastics to include me in anything that people are getting dragged for," Cardi responded to a since-deleted tweet. "People have called me out for plenty of shit.Yall do it every week SOMETHINGS I apologize for & some things I will tell y’all TO SUCK DICK & personally If I was Lizzo I would of said SMD."

As previously reported, Lizzo released the song "GRRRLS" on June 10, which contained the lyric, "Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag/Do you see this shit? I'ma spazz."

She was later educated on the term's hurtfulness from people on social media.

"Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad," one person tweeted at the rap-pop star. "‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better."

An ableist is defined as someone who discriminates in favor of able-bodied people.

Lizzo then released an apology on Instagram.

"It's been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song 'GRRRLS,'" she started. "Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat Black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally. I'm proud to say there's a version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world. Xoxo, Lizzo."

She also changed the song lyrics to, "Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag/Do you see this shit? Hold me back."

Cardi B isn't the only rapper to express her thoughts on the issue. Joey Bada$$ reacted with similar sentiments as the "Up" rapper.