Cardi B’s ‘Up’ Lyrics

Cardi B is back in pole position.

After dropping her No. 1 single, "W.A.P.," last year, Bardi followed up with her latest banger, "Up," on Feb. 5. Produced by Sean Island, DJ SwanQo and Yung Dza, the Bronx rapper's newest raunchy, club-ready track is already becoming one of the biggest hip-hop singles of 2021.

The song didn't come without a bit of controversy, as has become par for the course for Cardi releases. This time, instead of being called out for flexing her sexuality, Mir Fontane accused Bardi of swiping the chorus from his 2020 single, also titled "Up." Cardi has denied the allegations.

The new single currently sits at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after peaking at No. 2.

Check out all the lyrics for yourself below.

INTRO

Up, up, up (Ayy), up (Uh), up, look (This is fire)

Once upon a time, man, I heard that I was ugly

Came from a bitch who nigga wanna fuck on me

REFRAIN

I said my face bomb, ass tight

Racks stack up Shaq height

Jewelry on me, flashlight

I been lit since last night

Hit him with that good good

Make a nigga act right

Broke boys don't deserve no pussy

(I know that's right)

PRE-CHORUS

Big bag bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked

It's big bags bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked

CHORUS

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Ayy)

Up, then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck (Huh)

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Woo)

VERSE ONE

I could make the party hot, I could make your body rock

Bitches say they fuckin' with me, chances are they probably not

If I had a dick, you'd probably lick it like a lollipop

Hoes speakin' cap-enese, hit 'em with karate chop

I'm forever poppin' shit, pullin' up and droppin' shit

Gotta argue with him 'cause a nigga love a toxic bitch

Niggas out here playin', gotta make 'em understand

If ain't no ring on my finger, you ain't goin' on my 'Gram

REFRAIN

I said my face bomb, ass tight

Racks stack up Shaq height (Yeah)

Jewelry on me, flashlight (Huh)

I been lit since last night (Woo)

Hit him with that good good

Make a nigga act right (Ah)

Broke boys don't deserve no pussy

(I know that's right)

PRE-CHORUS

Big bag bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked (Woo)

It's big bags bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked

CHORUS

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Ayy)

Up, then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Ayy)

VERSE TWO

Bitches ain't fuckin' with me now and I can see why

Dirty-ass, dusty-ass bitch, you got pink eye

Bitches want smoke until I bring it to they doorstep

Tell that bitch back back, breath smell like horse sex (Ha)

Put it on him now, he will never be the same (He won't)

Tatted on my ass 'cause I really like the pain (Ah)

He nutted on my butt, I said, "I'm glad that you came"

If that nigga had a twin, I would let 'em run a train (Skrrt)

PRE-CHORUS

Big bag bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked (Woo)

It's big bags bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked (Ooh)

CHORUS

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Woo)

Up, then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck (Woo)

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh

OUTRO

Look, gotta play it safe, huh

No face, no case (Hahaha)