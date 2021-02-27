Cardi B’s ‘Up’ Lyrics
Cardi B is back in pole position.
After dropping her No. 1 single, "W.A.P.," last year, Bardi followed up with her latest banger, "Up," on Feb. 5. Produced by Sean Island, DJ SwanQo and Yung Dza, the Bronx rapper's newest raunchy, club-ready track is already becoming one of the biggest hip-hop singles of 2021.
The song didn't come without a bit of controversy, as has become par for the course for Cardi releases. This time, instead of being called out for flexing her sexuality, Mir Fontane accused Bardi of swiping the chorus from his 2020 single, also titled "Up." Cardi has denied the allegations.
The new single currently sits at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after peaking at No. 2.
Check out all the lyrics for yourself below.
INTRO
Up, up, up (Ayy), up (Uh), up, look (This is fire)
Once upon a time, man, I heard that I was ugly
Came from a bitch who nigga wanna fuck on me
REFRAIN
I said my face bomb, ass tight
Racks stack up Shaq height
Jewelry on me, flashlight
I been lit since last night
Hit him with that good good
Make a nigga act right
Broke boys don't deserve no pussy
(I know that's right)
PRE-CHORUS
Big bag bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked
It's big bags bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga, man
Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked
CHORUS
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Ayy)
Up, then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck (Huh)
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Woo)
VERSE ONE
I could make the party hot, I could make your body rock
Bitches say they fuckin' with me, chances are they probably not
If I had a dick, you'd probably lick it like a lollipop
Hoes speakin' cap-enese, hit 'em with karate chop
I'm forever poppin' shit, pullin' up and droppin' shit
Gotta argue with him 'cause a nigga love a toxic bitch
Niggas out here playin', gotta make 'em understand
If ain't no ring on my finger, you ain't goin' on my 'Gram
REFRAIN
I said my face bomb, ass tight
Racks stack up Shaq height (Yeah)
Jewelry on me, flashlight (Huh)
I been lit since last night (Woo)
Hit him with that good good
Make a nigga act right (Ah)
Broke boys don't deserve no pussy
(I know that's right)
PRE-CHORUS
Big bag bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked (Woo)
It's big bags bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga, man
Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked
CHORUS
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Ayy)
Up, then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Ayy)
VERSE TWO
Bitches ain't fuckin' with me now and I can see why
Dirty-ass, dusty-ass bitch, you got pink eye
Bitches want smoke until I bring it to they doorstep
Tell that bitch back back, breath smell like horse sex (Ha)
Put it on him now, he will never be the same (He won't)
Tatted on my ass 'cause I really like the pain (Ah)
He nutted on my butt, I said, "I'm glad that you came"
If that nigga had a twin, I would let 'em run a train (Skrrt)
PRE-CHORUS
Big bag bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked (Woo)
It's big bags bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga, man
Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked (Ooh)
CHORUS
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Woo)
Up, then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck (Woo)
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh
OUTRO
Look, gotta play it safe, huh
No face, no case (Hahaha)
