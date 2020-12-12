Snoop Dogg Doesn’t Agree With Cardi B’s “Wap,” Encourages Women to Have Privacy and Leave Things to the Imagination

UPDATE (12/13/2020):

Snoop Dogg has responded to the backlash over his comments about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "Wap." On Sunday (Dec. 13), he addressed the uproar on Instagram. "Stop wit the bullshit press," he wrote. "I love Cardi B and Meg music period point blank and they know that I'm in full support of the female M.C. movement so stop trying to make me a hater. U.F.D.H.B. Now carry on before you get this L.A.D. That song 6x platinum talk about that."

Snoop's reaction comes after Offset addressed the Cali rap legend's comments.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Add Snoop Dogg to the list of people who are critiquing Cardi B's hit single, "Wap" featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

As an elder statesman in the rap game, Snoop has had a change of heart on a number of topics over the years. On Thursday (Dec. 10), he sat down for a virtual interview with host Julissa Bermudez for Central Ave, in which he explained his feelings on Cardi's controversial single. Snoop thinks the song may be too raunchy.

"Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let's have some imagination," Snoop said of the track. "Let's have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him."

He continued, "To me it's like, it's too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman's...that's like your pride and possession. That's your jewel of the Nile. That's what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it."

As the father of a 21-year-old daughter, Snoop talked about speaking with her on the topic. "My daughter is from a different era, though," Snoop added. "She's from this era. She may be doing the 'Wap' or, you know what I'm saying, a part of the 'Wap,' but I can't be mad at her ’cause it's her generation, you know what I'm saying? But, at the same time, the things that I would rather see, you know, ’cause I'ma older man..."

As the performer of such misogynistic tracks like "Ain't No Fun (If the Homies Can't Have None)" and "Bitches Ain't Shit," Snoop appeared to realize the hypocrisy in his statements and seemed to imply it was more of an age thing.

"Now, when I was young, 21, 22, I may have been with the movement," he added. "I probably would have been on the remix. But as an older man, I love it, that they are expressing themselves and doing their thing. I just don't want it that fashionable to where young girls express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around."

Though Snoop has toned it down from his earlier years—he released a gospel album in 2018—the West Coast MC still hasn't strayed all the way from his roots. Last October, he had to defend himself after he did a raunchy performance at the University of Kansas that included a stripper performing on a pole.