Offset Tells Snoop Dogg Men Shouldn’t Tell Women What to Do After He Criticized Cardi B’s “Wap”

Offset is sticking up for his wife Cardi B following Snoop Dogg's negative critique of her hit single, "Wap."

On Saturday (Dec. 12), TMZ ran into the Migos member in Beverly Hills, Calif. and he was asked about what Uncle Snoop had to say. Offset made it clear he would've stayed out of it because it's a women's business.

"I love Snoop, man. [Cardi B is] grown," Offset responded. "I don't get in female's business, so I'ma just stay at that. I hate when men do that. I don't do that. I don't care if a girl woulda said something bad about me. I just don't get in females' business."

Offset went on to talk about the hypocrisy in Snoop's statement. "As rappers, we talk about the same shit," he said. "It's a lot of woman empowerment. Don't shoot it down. We never had this many female artists running this shit. They catching up to us, passing us and setting records. That's two women on one record that's a very successful record."

Seemingly not wanting to make this a bigger issue, he added, "I really fuck with Snoop, like, on a personal level. So, I could personally call him and be like, 'Snoop, come on now.' I don't wanna seem like I'm dissing at Snoop, that's my boy. But, at the same time, all men should stay out of women business. That's women business. You ain't gon' have no win. Your comments probably looking crazy from just saying stuff like that. Stay outta women business. Women are strong now. We should uplift our women. Don't say what they can and can't do."

Offset is reacting to Snoop's comments last week during an interview with host Julissa Bermudez for Central Ave, in which the rap veteran opined that Cardi B's song was too raunchy and needed to be toned down. "Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let's have some imagination," Snoop said of the track. "Let's have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him."

He continued, "To me it's like, it's too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman's...that's like your pride and possession. That's your jewel of the Nile. That's what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it."

Snoop became a trending topic on Twitter yesterday fir his statements, with many people pointing out a double standard with male and female rappers.