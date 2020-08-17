Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have proven themselves to be an unstoppable pair.

On Monday (Aug. 17), Cardi's newest single, "Wap" featuring Megan Thee Stallion, is reported to have topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, the track earned 93 million U.S. streams in the week ending on Aug. 13. The chart-topping collab is also the first single ever to pull these record numbers. "Wap" tops the Hot 100, radio airplay and sales data charts for the week ending on Aug. 22.

Cardi B adds to the Atlantic Records family's string of recent feats on the Billboard chart. Previously, Roddy Ricch's "The Box" held the record for the most weekly streamed song in 2020. "Wap" is now the first female rap collaboration in history to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

"Wap" is also the Bronx, N.Y. native's fourth No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and adds to her title as the only female rapper to achieve this accomplishment. Megan has earned her second No. 1 single in three months thanks to her joint effort with Cardi. Megan The Stallion's first No. 1 was "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé.

The new hot girl and Bardi gang collaboration samples DJ Frank Ski's 1993 record, "Whores in This House," along with refreshed production from Ayo the Producer and Keyz. "Wap" is also the first single Cardi stans have received ahead of her forthcoming sophomore album.

Today, Cardi B celebrated her victory with her 72.9 million followers on Instagram. "No. 1," screamed as she listed her accolades in the lengthy IG clip. "Number fuckin’ one !!!!!NUMBER 1 !!!," she wrote in her caption to a video of her celebrating. "My 4th number 1 on billboard hot 100....I’m just so thankful I want to hug the LORD !! Thank you soo much @theestallion," Cardi wrote as the video's caption. "I don’t even know how to thank you, I wish I can give you a big ass hug !!! Thank you to my fans Megan fans, Thank you the world for listening. I'm just soooo thankful I can’t even type it. Imma get like a bad bitch and tell ya later.Love ya WAAAAAAAPP."

Megan also hopped on IG to commemorate her second No. 1 record. "Me and cardi just got off the phone screaming 😭😭😭FIRST FEMALE RAP COLLABORATION IN HISTORY TO DEBUT AT NUMBER 1 😭😭😭 God is so great 🙏🏾 THANK YALL !!!," she wrote. "@iamcardib thank you for all your words of encouragement, thank you for all the laughs, & thank you for having me on the record 💕💕💕💕"

Since the song's release last week, the track has been the subject of criticism from those deeming the lyrical content too sexual or perverse. The two rappers also received backlash from Tiger King star Carole Baskin, who took issue with big cats like tigers and lions being used in the video.