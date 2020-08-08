Petition to Remove Kylie Jenner From Cardi B’s “Wap” Video Has Over 55,000 Signatures

Kylie Jenner's presence in Cardi B's new "Wap" video has a whole bunch of people tight.

Cardi's latest single with Megan Thee Stallion was released on Friday (Aug. 7), and features a seductive visual with cameos from Kylie, Normani, Rosalia, Mulatto, Rubi Rose and Sukihana. Kylie's scene was extra dramatic, showing the reality show star slowly sauntering through a hallway. Kylie's presence was enough for one person to start a petition on Change.org demanding she be removed.

"The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone," a statement on the petition offers as a reason for its creation.

Others commented with vitriol of the Kylie scene. "I was happily enjoying my daily cup of brown women until that culture stealing colonizer showed up and made me spill. Thankyou," one person posted.

Another person added, "She is a culture vulture who doesn't remember how her own complexion looks! down with the culture vultures!!!"

With a goal of 75,000 signatures, the petition has already racked up over 55,000, as of press time.

Detractors aside, Cardi celebrated being able to get a variety of women in her video on Twitter. "I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video!" she wrote. "The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot to me! It was so important to me to include different women,that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential."

The Kylie petitioners were not the only people with something to say about the video. Carole Baskin, of Tiger King fame, blasted the visual's use of exotic big cats.