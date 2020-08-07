Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop New Song “Wap”: Listen

What's better than one hard-hitting female rhymer? Two on one track. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have joined forces to do just that.

On Friday ( Aug. 7), Bardi and Hot Girl Meg released their new song, "Wap." Prior to dropping the song, Cardi and Megan both raised anticipation for the record by sharing the artwork for the new single on their social media pages.

The new banger samples DJ Frank Ski's 1993 record, "Whores in This House." Frank Ski hinted at his involvement with the track in a recent Twitter post. "PAY ATTENTION! Friday is going to be a big day for me! When you hear it, you'll know why! Thank You Cardi B & The Hot Girl Coach Megan Thee Stallion @iamcardib @theestallion," he wrote.

Cardi establishes that the title is actually an acronym early on in the track. "I said certified freak, seven days a week/Wet ass pussy, make that pull out game weak (Ah)/Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah/You fuckin' with some wet ass pussy," she raps on the chorus.

Meg keeps the raunchy vibe going. "Yeah, I'm a freak bitch/Handcuffs, leashes/Switch my weave so he feel like he cheating," she spits. "Put him on his knees, give him something to believe in/I ain't never lost a fight but I'm looking for a beating."

Along with the new Ayo & Keyz-produced new track, Megan and Cardi have also delivered a new visual, which finds the scantily clad duo going from colorful scene to colorful scene inside of a mansion. The visual also features cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalia, Mulatto, Rubi Rose and Sukihana.

"Wap" will be the first single members of Cardi's Bardi Gang will be receiving since the rhymer dropped off features for "Yes" with Fat Joe, Anuel AA and Dre from the producing duo Cool & Dre, and French Montana's "Writing on the Wall" with Post Malone and Rvssian in 2019.

The new record also comes less than two months after Meg dropped her interpolation of Eazy-E's classic "Boyz-N-the-Hood," which was produced by legendary beatmaker Dr. Dre.

Additionally, "Wap" is the first music Megan Thee Stallion has released following the shooting incident that took place last month, in which she sustained gunshot wounds to her feet. Following the shooting, Tory Lanez was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

While there are no updates on the shooting incident, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's fans can look forward to the MCs' latest effort, which can be found below.