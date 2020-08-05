Megan Thee Stallion Gives Update on Condition of Her Foot

While clapping back at a fan today, Megan Thee Stallion gave an update on the condition of her foot after revealing that she sustained gunshot wounds to her feet during last month's shooting incident just before Tory Lanez was arrested for a gun charge.

On Wednesday morning (Aug. 5), Megan shared the images from her cover story for Variety magazine's 2020 Power of Young Hollywood issue, which she captioned, "Unbreakable 🔥 The Hot Girl on the cover of @variety."

In the comments section of the post, someone wrote, "How that foot lookin." The Houston rapper replied, "Better bitch thanks for asking."

theestallion via Instagram

Last Monday (July 27), Megan hopped on Instagram Live and shared that although she was shot in both of her feet, the bullets didn't hit any bones or tendons.

Before her recent livestream, Megan debunked rumors early last month. While in the SUV with Tory Lanez, she did not cut her foot on a broken piece of glass that was on the floor of the vehicle. In a portion of the statement she shared via IG on July 15, Megan Thee Stallion wrote, "On Sunday Morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night."

Megan's injuries took place prior to Tory's arrest for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. The Suga artist has been listed as a victim in the incident, which is now being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon case. However, no suspects have been revealed yet.

The former 2019 XXL Freshman's update on her foot comes one day after a video of Tory began circulating via social media, showing him inside a McDonalds restaurant in Orlando. However, that video was old and not a new clip of the rapper. Earlier reports claimed he had been deported back to this hometown of Toronto, Canada. However, a rep for Tory confirmed to XXL that he is currently self-quarantining in Florida with his family and has not been deported.