Petition to Deport Canadian-Born Tory Lanez Launches Following Shooting Incident

Not too many people are feeling Tory Lanez right about now due to his alleged involvement in a recent shooting that reportedly injured Megan Thee Stallion, and they've even launched a petition to show just how serious they are.

According to Change.org, a petition has been created to deport Tory back to his hometown of Toronto, Canada. The petition was launched two weeks ago, but began gaining more traction on the internet yesterday (July 27) after Megan Thee Stallion went on Instagram Live and addressed the shooting incident that took place prior to his arrest earlier this month. The campaign has exceeded its initial goal of 15,000 signatures. The goal is now 25,000 signatures.

"Deport Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) back to Canada and ban him from coming to America FOREVER," the creator of the petition writes. "This little 5’3 man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy, and promotes violence and violence against women. Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOREVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!."

The "Deport Tory Lanez Petition" is addressed to the Department of Homeland Security.

Tory has remained mum following the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion and his arrest for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He was taken into custody in Los Angeles on July 12 after a gun was found in the SUV he and Megan were riding in. The Canadian rapper was booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and was released hours later after satisfying a $35,000 bail.

Numerous reports have surfaced online since news broke of Tory's arrest. However, the details are still unclear. Megan Thee Stallion offered some clarification last week and revealed that she "suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

The LAPD said that Tory is not considered a suspect, but an assault with a deadly weapon investigation has been launched as a result of Megan revealing that the injury she sustained was a result of an intentional act to harm her.

