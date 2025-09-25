Tory Lanez Files Protective Order in Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

Tory Lanez has filed a protective order asking a judge to limit his involvement in the Megan Thee Stallion vs. Milagro Cooper civil defamation lawsuit.

On Wednesday (Sept. 24), Lanez's attorneys filed the motion in the Central District Court of California.

"Daystar Peterson ('Mr. Peterson'), by counsel, respectfully moves for a Protective Order under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26(c)," the filing reads. "Mr. Peterson, an incarcerated non-party in Pete v. Cooper, No. 1:24-cv-24228 (S.D. Fla.), faces undue burden, prejudice to his ongoing criminal appeal, and constitutional risks if compelled to provide further deposition testimony. Relief is warranted to ensure compliance with the Federal Rules, to protect non-parties, and to safeguard Mr. Peterson’s rights."

Tory's team also notes that DJ Akademiks and Ceasar McDowell did not receive the same treatment as he did during their depostions.

"For the foregoing reasons, Mr. Peterson respectfully requests that the Court grant his Motion for Protective Order, barring improper non-party deposition or, alternatively, limiting discovery consistent with the Federal Rules, Ninth Circuit precedent, and constitutional

protections," it continues.

A judge has yet to rule on the motion.

Megan filed a defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Cooper, a.k.a. Milagro Gramz, in October of 2024, accusing the blogger of spreading false information about Megan online at Tory's behest and also sharing an "altered sexual depiction" of Megan.

Tory, who is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan in 2020, was ordered to sit for a deposition in the case in April. However, he was uncooperative. In August, a judge ordered Tory to sit for a second deposition due to the first one not yielding any results.

XXL has reached out to Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's camps for comment.

See Tory Lanez's Court Filing