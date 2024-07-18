Tory Lanez Fans Taunt Megan Thee Stallion by Screaming ‘Free Tory’ at Her as She Walks By

A small group of Tory Lanez fans in the U.K. recently taunted Megan Thee Stallion by screaming "Free Tory" at her as she walked by them.

Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Bystanders Screaming "Free Tory" at Her

On Thursday (July 18), a video clip emerged online of Megan Thee Stallion and individuals, potentially the rapper's entourage, being berated by a few Tory Lanez supporters. In the footage, which can be seen below, some bystanders screamed "Free Tory" at the Houston hottie as she walked by them after leaving an establishment in the U.K. Mid-way through the video, however, Megan covers her nose and looks at a person with disgust after she hears them say "Free Tory Lanez mane." Before the video hit the interwebs, Meg performed at The O2 in London on Wednesday (July 17) for her Hot Girl Summer Tour.

Tory Lanez is currently behind bars after being convicted of the July 2020 shooting incident in which Megan Thee Stallion was shot during an altercation.

What Happened Between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion?

On July 15, 2020, Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion and Meg's former bestie Kelsey Harris cruised through Los Angeles after attending a star-studded affair at Kylie Jenner's house. After Meg and Tory got into a heated argument within the car, the 29-year-old rhymer was shot in both feet. Evidence during the trial showed that bullet fragments were removed from Meg's foot.

Following an extensive trial to determine whether or not Tory Lanez was the one who pulled the trigger, the Canadian rapper-singer was found guilty in December of 2022 on charges of assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm. He is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, Calif. Since being incarcerated, artists like Drake, Fivio Foreign, Meek Mill and more have shown their support for Tory Lanez.

Look at some Tory Lanez fans voicing for the rapper's freedom as Megan Thee Stallion leaves an establishment below.

Watch Tory Lanez Fans Taunt Megan Thee Stallion by Screaming "Free Tory" at Her as She Walks By