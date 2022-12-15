The Tory Lanez trial for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion is in full swing.

Officially beginning with opening statements on Monday (Dec. 12), the jury is currently being presented with an abundance of evidence and testimony from both sides in order to prove or disprove Megan Thee Stallion's allegation that Tory Lanez shot her on July 12, 2020. Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff is sharing live updates from Los Angeles Superior Court and revealed several of the exhibits the jury will have to take into consideration.

"Some of the evidence they will have in the jury room during deliberations include the texts Kelsey sent moments after the shooting ('Tory shot meg'), the recorded, apologetic call Tory made to Kelsey from jail hours after the shooting," Cuniff reported. "Other evidence includes Tory’s apologetic text to Meg that night (he doesn’t mention a shooting or a gun), police body and helicopter footage from when LAPD officers pulled them over at gunpoint, and video of Meg in the ambulance."

Two of these exhibits have already been publicized. Three days after the shooting, TMZ obtained footage that shows Megan Thee Stallion bleeding and limping while being directed by officers at gunpoint after their vehicle was pulled over on the night of the shooting.

Back in February, Megan Thee Stallion revealed the text messages she received from Tory in the wake of the shooting, which show him profusely apologizing.

"Meg...I know u prolly never gone to talk to me again," the texts read. "But I genuinely want u to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart...I was just too drunk...None the less, shit should have never happened and I can't change what I did. I just feel horrible."

Tory Lanez has claimed he was apologizing for sleeping with Meg and her friend Kelsey Harris, who was present during the shooting and has testified at the trial.

Cuniff added, "There also are two 911 calls from neighbors reporting gunfire, and surveillance video from a nearby home that includes audio of the gunfire. Photos of Meg’s wounded feet have also been entered as evidence, and jurors today saw x-ray images during the surgeon’s testimony."

Rolling Stone senior reporter Nancy Dillon reported that the jury heard specifically from Dr. Lee Haruno who commented on the emergency surgery Megan Thee Stallion underwent the night of the shooting and confirmed he removed bullet fragments from the rapper's feet.

"Dr. Lee Haruno, chief resident of orthopedic surgery at Cedars Sinai, walked jurors through Xrays showing the wounds to Megan’s feet," Dillon tweeted. "He said they identified four metallic bullet fragments embedded in her feet, and they removed what they could during emergency surgery that night."

Jurors have also heard testimony from Megan Thee Stallion, who took the stand on Tuesday (Dec. 13). She recounted the night of the shooting by saying an argument between her, Tory and Kelsey after they left a gathering at Kylie Jenner's home is what kickstarted the incident. She claims she exited the SUV they were in and was shot by Tory, who yelled "Dance, bitch" right before firing. She also claimed Tory offered her $1 million to keep quiet.

"I wish he would've just killed me if I knew I'd have to go through this," Megan was quoted as saying.

Kelsey Harris, who Tory's team is trying to pin the shooting on, testified on Wednesday (Dec. 14) and Thursday (Dec. 15), and her testimony has been less exact. Harris has contradicted her previous statements about the situation on multiple occasions and at times attempted to invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination despite being given immunity. Multiple times, Kelsey has stated she does not remember some accounts of that night despite previously giving the District Attorney a full description of the events when she was interviewed in September. Harris has stated she did not see Tory shoot Megan and, despite hearing gunshots, didn't know Megan was shot.

The prosecution has brought up texts she sent to Megan's bodyguard on the night of the shooting. One in particular plainly says, "Tory shot Meg." But when asked about the texts in court, Kelsey said she was only assuming Meg was shot.

The prosecution has been allowed to play parts of Kelsey's previous interview in court, but Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford has directed them not to use it as evidence.

However, other texts from Kelsey to Meg have been admitted into evidence.

"Judge also said he would allow prosecutors to bring in text Kelsey sent Megan the night of shooting that read: 'Should I get a scan at urgent care? My chest is hurting... My left side, back & neck hurt, but that’s from the fighting & him dragging me out of the car by my hair,'" Dillon tweeted.

The jury is set to hear more evidence in the coming days. Tory Lanez has been charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury.