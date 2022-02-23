Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Text Message Apology Tory Lanez Sent Her After Alleged Shooting, Tory Appears to Fire Back

UPDATE (FEB. 23):

Megan Thee Stallion's attorney Alex Spiro has released a statement to XXL regarding the events occurring on social media today between his client and Tory Lanez. "This is nothing more than the dishonest machinations of a desperate man."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Hours after Megan Thee Stallion blasted blogs for reporting a false narrative in the shooting case with Tory Lanez, the Houston rhymer revealed a text message that Tory allegedly sent to her during the July of 2020 incident.

On Wednesday (Feb. 23), Megan jumped on her Instagram account and posted a screenshot of an alleged text message Tory sent to the 2019 XXL Freshman after the shooting incident last year. The text shows him apologizing for his actions. The post has since been deleted.

“Lie yo way out of this … if you aint do shit what you was apologizing for? THE LAWYERS GOT YO PHNE RECORDS AND MINE. ALL YOUR TXT. THEY GOT YOU RECORDED ON THE JAIL PHONE TALKING TO KELSEY APOLOGIZING BEGGING US NOT TO TALK,” Megan wrote in the caption.

Megan Thee Stallion’s message was probably aimed at Tory’s tweet on Twitter earlier in the afternoon that was possibly aimed at her. "..... u can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one ..not today," he wrote.

However, in response, to Megan’s deleted Instagram post, Tory hopped on Twitter and wrote, "Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends .... and I got caught ‍ ... that’s what I apologized 4 . ... it’s sick how u Spun it tho ..."

As previously reported, before the court hearing started today, DJ Akademiks tweeted at 11:46 a.m. EST an erroneous report that Tory Lanez’s DNA was not found on the weapon. The tweet was deleted but not before it went viral and gossip websites started reporting it as fact. In reality, when Ak tweeted out the false narrative, the hearing didn’t begin because it was scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m EST/9:30 a.m. PST.

Nevertheless, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's preliminary hearing, in connection with the July of 2020 shooting incident, has been postponed until April 5.