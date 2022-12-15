Megan Thee Stallion’s Attorney Says Kelsey Harris Has Been Compromised as a Witness, Either By Threat or Bribe

Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, believes Kelsey Nicole Harris may have been coerced to change her testimony in the trial in which Tory Lanez is accused of shooting Megan.

According to a report by The Shade Room, published on Thursday (Dec. 15), Megan Thee Stallion's attorney, Alex Spiro, believes that Kelsey Nicole Harris had been compromised as a witness either by threat or bribe. This news arrives after Harris changed her initial statements during her testimony in the Tory Lanez trial on Wednesday (Dec. 14). She told prosecutors that she didn’t see Tory shoot Megan, even though in an alleged recorded September interview she said otherwise.

"It just shows she was compromised. Whether a threat or bribe, but we’re looking into it," Spiro told the gossip website. "Offered money and then changes testimony; we’ll let your readers decide."

Spiro then added: "Megan was a victim of a shooting, and the evidence is overwhelming [against Tory]. Kelsey has already said in a recorded interview she saw Tory shoot Meg."

As previously reported, Megan's ex-friend Kelsey Harris refused to answer any question about Tory's involvement on the night of the shooting, despite reportedly being granted immunity by the prosecution. Harris also denied seeing Tory shoot Megan.

Law and Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff reported yesterday that Kelsey attempted to invoke her Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination when asked if Tory Lanez threatened to kill her, as she previously stated, in spite of reportedly being granted immunity in the case.

"Harris' lawyer told Judge Herriford [Wednesday morning] that Harris planned to invoke her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination, but prosecutors granted her immunity, so she's testifying," Cuniff tweeted. "But Kelsey really struggled when Deputy DA Kathy Ta asked her about Tory threatening to shoot her while they were in the Escalade, before Megan exited and was shot. She did not want to answer."

In regards to Harris' text messages to Megan’s manager moments after the shooting where she reportedly typed, "Help. Tory shot meg. 911.," in three messages, Harris testified that she was only assuming that when she texted the Houston rapper's manager. She never identified Lanez as the gunman on the witness stand, and she rebuffed the prosecutor's forceable attempts to do so, according to Cunnif's report.

Day 4 of the trial is underway. Upon her arrival at the courthouse, Harris was heckled by onlookers outside who asked her, "You gonna tell the truth or a lie?" Someone else commented, "The truth will set you free."

Kelsey Harris is back on the stand today to face cross-examination from Tory Lanez’s lawyer, Shawn Holley.

