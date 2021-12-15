Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Lays Out Defense Against Megan Thee Stallion

Following Tory Lanez's appearance in court this week for his preliminary hearing in his case for the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion last summer, Tory's attorney is sharing details being used in his defense.

A rep for the Toronto rapper-crooner, born Daystar Peterson, shared a statement from his attorney, Shawn Holley, with XXL on Wednesday (Dec. 15), alleging that there are inconsistencies in Megan's account of what happened on the night of July 12, 2020.

"Today in court it was revealed that an independent witness reported to the LAPD that he observed a fight break out between the two women in the car, just prior to the shooting," the statement reads. "Megan herself corroborated this account, telling officers shortly after the incident that the argument was between her and the other female passenger in the car."

The statement added, "The independent witness also told officers that the muzzle flash was closest to the other female, which is corroborated by the gunshot residue found on the other female’s hands. It was further established that Megan gave several inconsistent accounts of what happened that night and that she omitted key information to the police. We look forward to the opportunity to cross examine her at trial about the numerous inconsistencies in her story."

Additionally, Holley made note of additional information uncovered during the hearing such as "Cedar Sinai is now claiming that the bullet fragments removed from Megan's foot have disappeared" and that "the doctors called her injuries superficial."

Megan Thee Stallion, who confirmed last August that Tory is the person who shot her, has since broken her silence addressing claims that she had gotten into a dispute that night with another female passenger who was in the SUV with herself, Tory Lanez and their driver. The woman in question is presumably her ex-best friend and former assistant, Kelsey Harris.

Megan tweeted this afternoon, "Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story ? Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days."

In a follow-up tweet, the recent Texas State University graduate typed, "Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me."

As previously reported, LAPD detective Ryan Stogner testified in court yesterday (Dec. 14) that on the night of the incident, Tory yelled, "Dance, bitch!" before shooting at the ground towards Megan's feet. It was also reported that the Tory, 29, made a jail phone call to Kelsey Harris, apologizing for shooting Megan, after he was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Tory, who has maintained his innocence, also shared his thoughts following the hearing and recent reports that have been made on his case.

He said in a tweet, "NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media."

Tory Lanez has been charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm—personal use of a firearm—and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle in connection to the shooting incident.

Based on the testimonies shared during the preliminary hearing this week, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Keith Borjon determined that the case will go to trial with a date scheduled for Jan. 13, 2022.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Megan Thee Stallion for comment.