Tory Lanez Released From House Arrest as Megan Thee Stallion Trial Begins

UPDATE (Dec. 5):

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has confirmed to XXL that Tory Lanez has been taken off house arrest.

"Mr. Peterson’s house arrest was lifted over the objections of our office," their statement reads.

ORIGINAL STORY (Dec. 5):

Tory Lanez has reportedly been released from house arrest as he prepares for his upcoming trial in the shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion.

On Monday (Dec. 5), Rolling Stone senior reporter Nancy Dillon shared an update on the trial, which officially began on Nov. 28. She announced that the rapper will no longer be confined to his home.

"Tory Lanez released from house arrest as his trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins with jury selection in L.A." Dillon tweeted.

The judged reportedly cited giving Tory and his team the opportunity to properly prepare for the trial as his reasoning.

"I’m doing this mainly for the trial preparation aspect,” Judge David Herriford said in court, according to Dillon's post. The decision was made by "overruling a prosecution objection."

The openings in the trial are expected on Dec. 12.

XXL has reached out to Tory Lanez's attorney, Megan The Stallion's reps and the Los Angeles County District Attorney for comment.

The trial is set to begin over two years after the shooting incident happened on July 12, 2020. Following a party at Kylie Jenner's home, Megan, Tory, Megan's former friend and Tory's bodyguard were riding around in Los Angeles when an argument started that resulted in the shooting. Megan initially claimed she was cut by glass, in an effort to quell the volatile situation after police arrived on the scene. Tory Lanez was initially arrested for having a concealed weapon.

The following month, Megan confirmed Tory Lanez shot her, and upon further investigation, he was later charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm—personal use of a firearm—and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to the charges in November of 2020.

Since then, Megan Thee Stallion has talked about the incident on a number of occasions, claiming Tory told her "Dance, bitch" before firing the shots. She also claimed he offered her $1 million to keep quiet about the shooting.

The incident has been a polarizing one in the hip-hop community, with many people taking Tory's side, while others have chastised Tory. In the month leading up to the trial, Tory Lanez was placed on house arrest as a result of his alleged assault of August Alsina.