Tory Lanez Put on House Arrest Until Megan Thee Stallion Trial for Allegedly Beating Up August Alsina

UPDATE (Oct. 26):

Tory Lanez is scheduled to begin house arrest on Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney's office has confirmed to XXL.

ORIGINAL POST (Oct. 26):

Tory Lanez has been placed on house arrest as the result of his alleged fight with August Alsina last month, with the restrictions lasting until his trial date with Megan Thee Stallion.

On Wednesday (Oct. 26), Tory Lanez had a court hearing in Los Angeles in connection to his bond for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. During the hearing, a judge ordered the Canadian crooner to be put on house arrest, XXL has confirmed with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The home confinement is set to last until his trial begins for the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, which starts on Nov. 28.

The judge's decision came as the result of Tory allegedly getting into a fight with August Alsina in September. According to TMZ, prosecutors in the Megan case argued Tory is a menace to society and his bail amount alone will not be enough to deter him from committing other such acts. Tory's attorney, Shawn Holley, countered that no charges have been filed against her client in connection to the August incident. However, the judge sided with the DA.

As previously reported, on Sept. 18, August Alsina claimed he was assaulted by Tory Lanez after Tory was angered after they crossed paths backstage at a concert in Chicago and August refused to shake Tory's hand. August later shared photos of what he claimed were injuries he sustained during the kerfuffle. Video later surfaced that showed the spurned handshake. It does not include the fight but does show Tory following August and later seeming joyous as a spectator reveals, "Tory said he just knocked August Alsina ass right out. One punch crushed him."

Tory Lanez has maintained his innocence in the situation, claiming he has no idea what August is talking about. Tory is facing serious prison time after he was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm in connection to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Back in April, he was taken into custody for violating orders in the case. He later posted another $350,000 bail and was released again.

XXL has reached out to Tory Lanez's attorney for comment.