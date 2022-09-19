Video Shows August Alsina Ignoring Tory Lanez’s Handshake Attempt

Video has surfaced of the now-infamous encounter between Tory Lanez and August Alsina, which, according to August, led to Tory assaulting him at an event in Chicago over the weekend.

Reports of an altercation between Tory and August have been trending for the last 24 hours, but footage of the encounter had yet to surface. On Monday (Sept. 19), Chicago comedian Skinbone shared an Instagram snippet of the run-in, which apparently occurred backstage at fellow comedian Rip Michaels' Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam in Chicago on Sept. 17.

In the video, Tory Lanez and his entourage are walking through a back hallway when August walks by. Tory extends his hand, but August just looks at him and keeps walking without breaking his stride. Tory appears dumbfounded, leaving his arm outstretched for so long that an apparent spectator walks up to give him dap just to end the awkward moment. Tory then appears to talk over what transpired with his team.

The video then cuts to Tory charging back toward the direction August was walking. One spectator appears to notice the animosity brewing.

"Don't do it. You already shot Megan," the woman warns.

The video then cuts again to what appears to be the aftermath of the situation, with Tory looking agitated and being ushered into a hallway with his team in tow.

"You knocked his ass out?" one onlooker questions as the rap-crooner shuffles by. "Tory said he just knocked August Alsina ass right out. One punch crushed him."

The final clip in the video shows Tory, all smiles, handing out a high five as the same onlooker comments on what transpired. Skinbone says the full video will be released at 6 p.m.

Since reports first surfaced that August Alsina and Tory Lanez got into an altercation on Saturday (Sept. 17), more details have surfaced. Initially, Instagram blog Gossip of the City Tea reported August was the aggressor in the situation and was knocked out by Tory after not shaking the Canadian crooner's hand. Tory then appeared to deny he had any knowledge of the dust-up. Those claims that August was the instigator appear to be false now that both August's account and video prove otherwise.

"I don't know what everybody talking about," Tory wrote on his IG Story. "But I've been in the studio .... I'm not into anything negative ... I've been working on my self ... And being a better person."

Tory Lanez appears to deny he was involved in a fight with August Alsina. torylanez/Instagram loading...

August Alsina then came out with his side of the story on Instagram, along with a photo showing his bloody face.

"As I’m exiting the building after the show last night, A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security nigxas, whom I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me," August wrote. "Whole time, I’m one deep. No security. Tory continues to ask w/ a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up, I go on to tell him.. I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past, because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night. So when he spoke it caught me off guard because of his past actions, i assumed he didn’t like me, that’s all. Not to mention, with my history of health & condition just recently overcoming being paralyzed, my doctor directed me not to compromise my health while out on road and shake as less hands as possible due to corona, & monkeypox."

He continued, "Never any disrespectful words were exchanged, so i was a bit confused at how somehow he turnt him self up w/ anger after hitting a blunt laced with cocaine obviously, (i heard the fizzle) and he snuck me when I turned my head to move to the side amongst all his antsy moving and to keep an eye on the endless niggas that was w/ him surrounding me. Which was security and some nigxa with a gun tucked… whom he then proceeded to run behind and hide to run back in the building. There was never a 'fight'! Simply an Assault. Dude has no real friends, and is on a crash out mission. With that said, I was gone keep it G & not come to the net, but you moving with foul intent feeding falsities to blogs to look for a 'moment' cus them moments ain’t happening on stage for u. I will assist you in that, gracefully."

August Alsina later showed the full extent of his injuries in a follow-up post, adding, "Me after a toupee’d sneak attack then being man handled by buku security one deep, as the jealous leprechaun run’s back off into the building.😂 @encinawellness is the key to healing this. I b back with my results once I heal up."

Tory Lanez flat-out denied assaulting August Alsina on a brief call with DJ Akademiks.

"I don't even know what the kid is talking about," Tory Lanez claimed. "I don't know if he is doing promo, I don't know what that nigga is talking about."

XXL has reached out to Tory Lanez's team for comment.

See the Video of August Alsina Ignoring Tory Lanez's Handshake Below