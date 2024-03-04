Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Best Friend Kelsey Harris Does First Interview Since Tory Lanez Shooting, Claims She Has PTSD From Incident

Megan Thee Stallion's former best friend Kelsey Harris is speaking out for the first time since the Tory Lanez trial.

Kelsey Harris Gives Interview

On Sunday (March 3), Kelsey was the first guest on the season two premiere of The Danza Project podcast. During the nearly two-hour interview, Kelsey, who was present the night of the shooting, remained mostly mum on exact details of the night Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion. However, she did talk about an alleged video of the incident that may exist.

"Where's the video?" she asked around the 1:05:50 mark of the interview below. "And, hopefully, there is a video. Guess what that's gonna do? Clear the f**k outta my name. S**t, I wish there was a video. I'm sure there was a video."

She also talked about how the night has affect her.

"That morning, I woke up and I had said a prayer." Kelsey said at the 1:17:20 mark. "'If there’s something not for me, show me that.' I swear to you, I prayed that that morning. That night, it was destruction. I was angry. This is not what I asked for. But you have to be prepared for what you ask for."

"It had to happen that way for me to get away. For me to grow. For me to shine in my own light," she continued.

Kelsey also discussed the trauma she's gone through from what she witnessed that night.

"I was really going through s**t," she added. "I really have PTSD from that. Really was depressed. All of that s**t is very real. And, no, I'm human. My pain does matter."

Read More: Wild Rap Beefs That Will Probably Never Be Resolved

The issues between Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Harris sparked the night of the July 15, 2020 shooting, when Kelsey reportedly discovered Megan had slept with Tory Lanez, with whom Kelsey was in a relationship. An argument between the trio ensued after they left a party at Kylie Jenner's house. During the altercation, Tory Lanez shot Megan in the foot.

Kelsey was less than forthcoming when she took the stand during Tory Lanez's trial. Despite receiving immunity from the prosecution, she refused to answer many questions or name Tory as the shooter. She also contradicted statements she made in an interview with prosecutors prior to the trial, in which she claimed Tory threatened her right before the shooting. Tory Lanez's jail call to Kelsey the night of the shooting, where he apologizes profusely for his actions that night had a big affect on Tory being found guilty on December 23, 2022, and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

See Kelsey Harris reveal she has PTSD due to the Tory Lanez shooting below.

Watch Kelsey Harris' Interview on The Danza Project