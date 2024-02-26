Drake Posts a Photo of Tory Lanez With a Message to Free Him From Prison

Drake Posts a Photo of Tory Lanez With a Message to Free Him From Prison

Cole Burston/ Jason Kempin/Getty Images (2)

Drake is showing support for Tory Lanez despite the rapper being sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Drake Shares Free Tory Lanez Post

On Monday (Feb. 26), Drake shared a post on his Instagram Story. The post, which can be seen below, features a black-and-white photo of Tory Lanez. Drizzy captioned the post "3 You," which is slang for "free you."

Read More: Here's Why These 25 Rappers Are in Jail or Prison Right Now

Drake Supports Tory Lanez Throughout Shooting Trial

This isn't the first time Drake has showed support for Tory Lanez since Tory was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in December of 2022. Last August, Drake faced backlash for liking a statement Tory Lanez released from prison denying responsibility for the shooting.

Despite formerly being foes, Drake has appeared to show that he is in Tory Lanez's corner regarding the Tory and Megan Thee Stallion beef. Drake also seemed to diss Megan on the Her Loss track "Circo Loco" in November of 2022.

"This b***h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling," Drake raps on the song.

The lines prompted a response from Megan.

Read More: Drake's "First Person Shooter" Featuring J. Cole Wins Video of the Year for XXL Awards 2024

Check out Drake's post showing support for Tory Lanez below.

See Drake's Instagram Story Post About Tory Lanez

See Unnecessary Hip-Hop Beefs That Never Should've Happened

50 Cent vs. Fat, Meek Mill vs. Drake and more.
Filed Under: Drake, Tory Lanez
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From XXL