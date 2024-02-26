Drake Posts a Photo of Tory Lanez With a Message to Free Him From Prison

Drake is showing support for Tory Lanez despite the rapper being sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Drake Shares Free Tory Lanez Post

On Monday (Feb. 26), Drake shared a post on his Instagram Story. The post, which can be seen below, features a black-and-white photo of Tory Lanez. Drizzy captioned the post "3 You," which is slang for "free you."

Drake Supports Tory Lanez Throughout Shooting Trial

This isn't the first time Drake has showed support for Tory Lanez since Tory was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in December of 2022. Last August, Drake faced backlash for liking a statement Tory Lanez released from prison denying responsibility for the shooting.

Despite formerly being foes, Drake has appeared to show that he is in Tory Lanez's corner regarding the Tory and Megan Thee Stallion beef. Drake also seemed to diss Megan on the Her Loss track "Circo Loco" in November of 2022.

"This b***h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling," Drake raps on the song.

The lines prompted a response from Megan.

Check out Drake's post showing support for Tory Lanez below.

See Drake's Instagram Story Post About Tory Lanez