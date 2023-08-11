Drake Faces Backlash for Liking Tory Lanez’s New Statement

Drake is facing backlash for liking Tory Lanez's recent statement where the incarcerated rapper shuns responsibility for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Drake Dragged for Liking Tory Lanez Post

On Thursday (Aug. 10), Tory Lanez released a statement on Instagram in the wake of being sentenced to 10 years in prison for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting. Tory's one-time nemesis Drake liked the image, which has people on social media calling Drizzy out.

"Any respect left I had of Drake has gone today," one Twitter user posted. "For him to still like a tweet in support of Tory Lanez reflects who is truly is at his core: a monster who hates black women, especially ones who refuse to sleep with him as that must be the reason he detests Megan."

"Drake liked tory lanez pic on insta.. i’m sick. like actually are u kidding me," another person questioned.

"Drake is a big loser for supporting Tory Lanez abuser ass but act like he loves and appreciate women," reads another tweet.

Tory Lanez Statement

Tory Lanez's new statement finds the rap-crooner sharing his positive outlook and refusing to take accountability for the infamous shooting.

"I have never let a hard time intimidate me I never never let no jail time eliminate me," the statement begins. "Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will."

He continued: "This week in court I took responsibility for all the verbal and intimate moments I shared with the parties involved...That's it. In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I'm being wrongfully accused of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do."

Drake Takes Shot at Megan Thee Stallion Previously

Drake previously appeared to shade Megan Thee Stallion about the shooting incident on the Her Loss track "Circo Loco" where he rapped, "This b***h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling." The line sparked a response from Megan.

See backlash for Drake liking Tory Lanez's new statement below.

See Twitter Reactions to Drake Liking Tory Lanez's New Statement Denying Responsibility for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion