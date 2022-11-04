Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Drake Appearing to Claim She Lied About Allegedly Getting Shot by Tory Lanez on ‘Circo Loco’

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to Drake's apparent surprise diss on Her Loss.

In the early hours of this morning (Nov. 4), Megan Thee Stallion fired off a series of tweets responding to Drake appearing to reference her allegedly getting shot by Tory Lanez on Drizzy and 21 Savage's new song "Circo Loco." On the lines in question, Drake raps, "This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling." He doesn't mention her by name, but even by making "shots" plural in an attempt to allude to butt injections, one can assume what his intention was. A few moments later in the track, he appears to circle back to Megan: "Shorty say she graduated, she ain't learn enough/Play your album, track onе, 'kay, I heard enough." Megan recently graduated from college in 2021.

In her first tweet responding to Drizzy's lyrics, Megan wrote, "I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy."

In a follow-up tweet, she responded to a fan pointing out how Drake appeared to mention her by name. "A stallion is slang for a TALL THICK WOMAN," Meg explained.

"Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas!" she continued in a third tweet. "Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her."

"And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE," she exclaimed in a separate message.

In an apparent conclusion, the "Savage" rapper wrote, "People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fuck it bye."

XXL has reached out to Megan Thee Stallion and Drake’s teams for comment.

Megan wasn't the only person to catch an apparent stray from Drake on the new album. Adidas, Kanye West and, strangely, Serena Williams' husband also get addressed on the project.